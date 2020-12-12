As I read the letter “Coronavirus solution is worse than the virus itself,” it drove home the point that we have been dealing with this virus so long, people have forgotten the reason for the dial-back measures.
At the beginning of the virus, we all became familiar with the phrase “flatten the curve.” The purpose of that goal was to make sure our health care facilities and workers were not overwhelmed.
Unfortunately, too many people were not willing to make the small sacrifices required to flatten the curve. So now, to give the health care facilities a fighting chance to save more lives, measures are being implemented to stem the spread of the virus.
I taught my kids when they were growing up the world is made up of givers and takers. Let’s all be givers and make the sacrifices needed to save lives. — Nancy Hassett, Big Lake
