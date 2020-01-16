Student trip to civil rights sites gives new meaning to Martin Luther King Jr. Day
From staff reports
A whirlwind trip to key civil rights sites in the Deep South has forever changed the way five students at Rogers High School look at Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday which will be marked on Monday.
“I used to think of it as like a day off of school. Now I will actually think about what happened and what he did,” said Rebecca Teshome, a junior at Rogers High School.
Teshome and four other RHS juniors — Sandra Zelee, Ondreah Wade, Alex Dickerson and Faaiza Fayzal-Bakare — had the opportunity to take a college course and travel to Alabama through a partnership with North Hennepin Community College.
As part of the partnership, students were able to take the “African American Civil Rights Immersion Experience” course which “challenges students to utilize and address issues such as political power, economic systems, racism and activism,” according to the course description.
“Even for myself, it was one of the best experiences of my life and no history class could do what this class did for us,” District Equity Specialist Allison Guggisberg said during a presentation about the trip at an ISD 728 School Board meeting on Monday. Guggisberg and the students also met with the Star News to discuss their trip.
Students primarily took the course online, but attended the class at the college three times. The class also took a seven-day bus trip to the southern United States in October to visit important sites in civil rights history and learn about the significance of these sites.
These sites included the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, where four black girls were killed and 22 others injured when Ku Klux Klan members bombed the church in 1963.
Two of the students, Dickerson and Wade, said the church was the most memorable part of the trip.
“That was the only place that actually got me to cry — the four little girls whose lives were taken because of the hatred of the color of their skin and how someone would go out of their way to do something so malicious for no reason,” Wade said.
The group also saw the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The bridge was involved in three protest marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965 to demonstrate the desire of African American people to be able to vote without harassment. The Voting Rights Act was passed later that year, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.
As they visited the bridge, a man was there who had participated in the marches and the students were able to hear him speak about his experience. He still bore a scar from Bloody Sunday — the March 7, 1965, clash between civil rights marchers and authorities.
The group also visited Tuskegee University, a historically black university where the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” was conducted and where black technicians, many of them female, produced HeLa cells to help cure polio.
The “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” was a clinical study done between 1932 and 1972 to observe untreated syphilis. The men involved in the study were not told they had syphilis and were not treated for the disease, even after penicillin was discovered to be an effective treatment. As a result, a large number of the study participants died, 40 wives contracted the disease and 19 children were born with congenital syphilis. The study led to many laws and regulations protecting human study subjects.
According to “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” at the same time and on the same campus, scientists and technicians were producing HeLa cells to help cure polio. Henrietta Lacks was an African American woman who died in 1951 from cancer. During her treatment, doctors took a sample of healthy and cancerous tissue without her knowledge. The cancerous tissue was used to create HeLa, a cell line. While most human cell cultures survive only a few days, HeLa cells do not “die” and are able to be used for medical experiments without the scientists spending time trying to keep the cells alive.
HeLa cells were used to cure polio and have been used for research for cancer, AIDS, radiation effects, gene mapping, and more. Lacks’ family was not told until 1975 that her cells had been and were continuing to be used for research.
Meanwhile, the students learned about a lynching that happened in Minnesota during a visit to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, which commemorates victims of lynching. One of the cases highlighted there involved three African American men who were falsely accused of rape and hanged by an angry mob in 1920 in Duluth.
The group saw several sites related to Martin Luther King Jr. as well. They visited the house where he was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the balcony outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was shot on April 4, 1968, the spot at a nearby boarding house from where the shooter fired the fatal shot and King’s gravesite in Atlanta.
Seeing those sites made his death and the circumstances surrounding it so much more real, the students said.
Overall, Zelee said the trip brought history to life and made her want to learn more about African American culture.
The trip was the first of its kind taken by Rogers High School students, Guggisberg said. Also participating in the trip were students from North Hennepin Community College and high school students from Brooklyn Center and Robbinsdale.
One student who went on the trip said the professor encouraged the students to take notes about what they learned, or what they found interesting on the trip and by the end she had filled “pages.” She also said she had learned more in the trip than she would have been able to learn in a year in the classroom.
The participating Rogers students are all part of the Post Secondary Enrollment Option program.
Both Guggisberg and the students said the trip packed an emotional punch.
“When you’re sitting in a classroom and you’re learning about it, it doesn’t really hit as much as seeing it physically,” Fayzal-Bakare said.
Said Guggisberg, “It was an emotional trip. Lots of tears. Lots of anger.”
Added Wade, “It makes me appreciate what everyone in the past did for me.”
Contributing Writer Maggie Stanwood and Associate Editor Joni Astrup contributed to this report.
