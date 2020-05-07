Student art exhibitions go online, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two art shows highlighting work by Zimmerman Middle/High School students have gone virtual, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
One is the High School Juried Art Exhibition at the Paramount Center For The Arts in St. Cloud. The other is the Local Inspiration Student Art Exposition at The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman. (See results in related story.)
“It’s a huge thing. These people went out of their way to do extra, to make our students recognized and make sure that they weren’t forgotten. I’m very, very appreciative,” said Tina Kryduba, an art teacher at Zimmerman Middle/High School.
Zimmerman senior Hannah Nelson is also grateful the shows are online.
Nelson was named the grand prize award winner at the Paramount show and won second place at The Tattooed Lady exposition.
“Having this be my senior year and not being able to go to any in-person art shows is so disappointing,” Nelson said. But she’s “beyond thankful” that the two shows are virtual, allowing people to see students’ art even though the galleries are closed due to the pandemic.
Sonia DeBennetti-Carlisle, owner of The Tattooed Lady, created her gallery’s virtual exhibit using Google Slides. The show displays 32 artworks by Zimmerman student artists.
She feels it’s important to promote and acknowledge the talent of local students and wanted to do so even though her gallery is temporarily closed to the public.
“When the students are not able to share their accomplishments or their talent, I think that’s a pretty hard-hitting thing for somebody,” she said.
“It’s very important for us to highlight not only art in general, but also the budding talent that we have in town,” she added.
