Zimmerman band teacher is making face shields for health care workers
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a Zimmerman band teacher is helping make face shields for health care workers on the front lines.
Shannon Curtis is producing head mounts for the shields on his 3D printer at home, as health care professionals face shortages of personal protective equipment or PPE.
“I have made close to 30 now with many more on the way,” he said.
Curtis said he is giving them to a company called Nordeast Makers, a makerspace cooperative in Minneapolis that has been working with specialists to design an easy-to-print shield that will be accepted by area medical providers.
“There are tons of home printers like me all donating through them,” Curtis said. “They collect all of the shields we print and distribute them to local health care providers. They have donated about 5,575 face shields so far.”
Nordeast Makers collaborated with specialists in the health care field and at St. Cloud State University to create the design that Curtis and others are making.
Nordeast Makers supplies the actual face shield portion of the product, making the clear plastic shields using a variety of production techniques. The cooperative is also providing a foam support for the forehead piece that 3D printers like Curtis are making.
Curtis can print two of the face shield head mounts at a time, which takes about 4.5 hours. He said they are inexpensive to make — costing about 48 cents each. The plastic he uses, PLA (polylactic acid), is made mostly from organic materials like corn.
The face shields are reusable if needed, as they can be sanitized between uses. Nordeast Makers has provided information to the places they donate on best practices for sanitation, he said.
“They are also absolutely usable as a one-use item, depending on the practice needed at the health care facility,” Curtis said.
Curtis is making the devices on his Creality CR-10s, the 3D printer which he bought earlier this year for his personal use.
“There are great resources online with designs for pretty much anything you can think to make,” he said. “I have made microphone stands, teaching aids for my students, fun gadgets for friends and family, and useful items like tool storage for myself. They are fun to work with and serve a really functional purpose.”
Curtis began making face shields back in March, during the first week that he and others began social distancing from school. He is the director of bands for grades 6-8 at Zimmerman Middle-High School and one of the directors of the 728 Cadets Marching Band and River Valley Sound. He also is director of the North Suburban Concert Band and freelances around the Twin Cities as a trumpet player.
Curtis said he began looking for a way to help out once the coronavirus crisis hit.
“Honestly I began thinking about this kind of thing right around when shut downs began in Minnesota and other states,” he said. “I have friends that are paramedics, nurses, and doctors in our local hospitals and care centers. It was immediately apparent to them that the need for personal protective equipment was going to be very high.”
He was introduced to Nordeast Makers by his best friend, who is also printing for them.
“It seemed like the obvious thing to do. I have always felt that if you are in a position to help out, even in a small way, that you should take that initiative,” he said. “It is so easy to think that you won’t have an effect because ‘you can’t do enough’ but if each person does their part in a small way we see big results. As a band teacher I see this effect everyday with my students. We come together as individuals and create a musical experience bigger than any one person.”
Curtis said he’s just happy to know that, in some small way, he is helping health care providers stay safe as they work to care for people during this pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.