by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Singer and pianist Andrew Walesch brought his one-man show to the Elk River Library on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Besides singing American classics and beloved Christmas carols while accompanying himself on a keyboard, Walesch told some of the stories of the people behind the songs.
One was the holiday classic “White Christmas.” It was written by Irving Berlin, a prolific songwriter who lived to be 101. Berlin also wrote hits such as “God Bless America” and musicals like “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“He contributed so much to the American songbook,” Walesch said.
Closer to home was songwriter Meredith Willson. The Iowa man who is known for writing the popular musical “The Music Man” also wrote “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”
Then there was Frank Sinatra, Walesch’s favorite singer.
Sinatra famously sang many classic holiday songs and even wrote one of his own, “Mistletoe & Holly,” which begins with the familiar lines: “Oh, by gosh, by golly / It’s time for mistletoe and holly.”
Sinatra also was instrumental in advancing the career of his friend, lyricist Sammy Cahn, Walesch said. When Sinatra got his first recording offer from Columbia Records in the 1940s, he insisted they sign Cahn too. But Cahn was an unknown at the time, and the record label balked. Finally, months later, the company agreed to sign both of them, Walesch said.
Cahn wrote a song his first day on the job and went on to become one of the great songwriters of all time, Walesch said.
Ironically, Walesch noted that some famous Christmas songs were written during the heat of summer. One was “The Christmas Waltz,” with lyrics by Cahn that begin with the words: “Frosted window panes / Candles gleaming inside / Painted candy canes on the tree.”
Another, “Sleigh Ride,” was written by Leroy Anderson after he watched a carriage go by in a park during a Pennsylvania summer. A third, “The Christmas Song,” was penned by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells during a hot summer in California. The song starts out with the classic words: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire / Jack Frost nipping at your nose.”
Lastly, Walesch talked about a tune from the movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The original lyrics were “Have yourself a merry little Christmas / It may be your last.”
Walesch said Sinatra saw the movie and called Hugh Martin, who wrote the song.
Sinatra asked Martin, “‘Can you write a new lyric that’s a little happier, and then I’ll record it?’ And they did,” Walesch said.
The revision went: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas / Let your heart be light / From now on your troubles will be out of sight.”
It went on to become a beloved Christmas song.
Besides performing some of the classic tunes and Christmas melodies, Walesch also took requests from the audience. He ended his two-hour show with an audience sing-along to “Silent Night.”
A native of St. Cloud and a graduate of St. John’s University, Walesch performs both as a solo artist and with his 10-piece band. His program at the Elk River Library was funded by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, which receives a portion of the sales tax revenue resulting from the Legacy amendment.
