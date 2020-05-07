by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Zimmerman Middle/High School students competed in two art shows recently with the following results.
Receiving first place in the Local Inspiration Student Art Exposition at The Tattooed Lady in Zimmerman was Eryn Mattson for her acrylic titled “Cow.” Second place went to Hannah Nelson for her oil on canvas piece titled “Grandpa Gordy” and in third place was Nicole Pearce for her graphite piece titled “Let Down.”
Winners were chosen by viewers of the exhibition. To see the virtual exhibit, go to www.thetattooedladymn.com/virtual-exhibits.
At the Paramount Center for the Arts High School Juried Art Exhibition, Zimmerman senior Hannah Nelson was named the grand prize award winner for her work titled “Fruit Loops,” which also brought a monetary prize of $500. In the 2D category, Zimmerman senior Abigale (Abby) Larson was awarded third place and $200 for her artwork titled “One Dream.”
Elk River High School students also won awards at the Paramount exhibition; those results will be published in next week’s Star News.
The Paramount exhibition was juried by Minneapolis-based artist Leslie Barlow. To view the student art at the Paramount Center for the Arts, go to https://tinyurl.com/y78wbb5m.
Student artist loves to draw and paint
Hannah Nelson has always liked to draw, but it wasn’t until she was a freshman at Zimmerman Middle/High School that she began painting.
Nelson said she had tried to get into a drawing class that year, but ended up in a painting class.
“I hated painting,” she said. “But I ended up staying in it and I absolutely loved it. So I kept doing it, and I’m so glad I did.”
Now a senior, Nelson recently captured the grand prize award for her painting titled “Fruit Loops” at the Paramount Center For The Arts Juried High School Art Exhibition in St. Cloud.
“Being able to get that grand prize senior year was so awesome,” Nelson said. “I cried happy tears.”
She said she chose Fruit Loops as her subject matter to work on realism.
“My inspiration behind this piece was to take something in our everyday life and capture the beauty of it, something as ordinary as a bowl of cereal,” she said in the explanation that accompanied her artwork in the gallery show. “... Using acrylic paint I formed the Fruit Loops and every little bubble, texture, and shine count to make the piece look as realistic as possible.”
Tina Kryduba, an art teacher at Zimmerman High School/Middle School, said Nelson was very deserving of the award.
Nelson, meanwhile, said it’s been “super hard” to finish out high school in the midst of a pandemic. She is the senior class president.
Her job has also been affected by the coronavirus, as she works at the Otsego Target Starbucks, which temporarily closed in March. Nelson has used her creative talents in that job, painting some Starbucks cups that are on display there.
After graduating, she plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to major in business and marketing and minor in something like graphic design.
