Gardeners gathered at the historic Kelley Farm in Elk River to kick off spring with an annual seed exchange
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A time-honored tradition played out again this spring at the Oliver Kelley Farm, where gardeners gathered to exchange seeds for the upcoming growing season.
The Kelley Farm, located in Elk River, hosted the Seed Savers Exchange for the 38th year on March 8. The event was billed as an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of heirloom fruits and vegetables.
Anyone who attended could pick up free seeds for their gardens and, while it wasn’t a requirement, some of the attendees also brought seeds to share.
Cindy Evjen, of Elk River, estimates that she has been coming to the Seed Savers Exchange for at least 15 years.
She and her husband are both avid gardeners and have collected and shared seeds from their garden over the years. They’ve picked up seeds at the exchange, too. Evjen particularly likes heirloom seeds and said she has gotten some very good heirloom tomato and cucumber seeds in the past.
The tomatoes remind her of ones her grandparents used to grow. “They’re good tomatoes,” she said.
Cindy Redding, of Princeton, has also been to the farm’s Seed Savers Exchange many times. She and her husband, Dave, own Mulberry Apiary and have 20 acres of gardens. She appreciates getting free seeds.
A number of Sherburne County master gardeners were on hand to help with the event. Bruce Galer, of Elk River, was one of them.
Galer said he grew up on a farm in southwest Minnesota’s Cottonwood County. His immediate and extended family were also vegetable gardeners and he learned to garden from them.
Galer has been involved in the Seed Savers Exchange for several years.
“It’s a great way to kick off the growing season,” he said.
About 100 people attended the seed savers exchange.
Anders Mayland. Kelley Farm site manager, said he sees the event growing in the future as well as offering an opportunity for the farm to further deepen its relationship with the Sherburne County Master Gardeners.
