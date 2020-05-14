Donations, trash volumes rise, as people stay home
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Coronavirus cleaning. Pandemic purging. Call it what you like, but the global pandemic that put life on pause has also given people a chance to clean and declutter.
Dan Furry, spokesperson for The Salvation Army Northern Division, said donations are up from 25% to 50%, depending on location.
The Salvation Army’s store at 321 Baldwin Ave. in Elk River is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but it continues to accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in a drive-up area on the east side of the store.
“They accept any items that are normally accepted,” Furry said. For an idea of the types of things that the store will take, go to https://satruck.org/.
Salvation Army drop boxes are also located throughout the area and remain open, Furry said. (See list below.)
As of press time, two other thrift stores in Elk River — Goodwill and Samaritan Way — were temporarily closed and not accepting donations.
Amanda Erickson, the city of Elk River’s environmental coordinator, said in addition to local thrift stores, she recommends that residents check with churches, shelters and other organizations about what items they are accepting for donation or recycling.
“As many businesses may still be closed to the public, residents may need to hold on to some items until a later date. Always call or check online to see what options are available, including other local recycling businesses,” she said.
She said at this time, the city of Elk River is still planning to host a Fall Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 10. The city’s spring event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Trash volumes are up
While donating goods is one way to get rid of stuff being purged during the pandemic, tossing them in the trash may be another.
Randy’s Environmental Services and Republic Services provide residential trash and recycling services in Elk River.
Bev Mathiasen, municipal services manager for Republic, said Republic has seen about a 15% increase in residential volumes, both trash and recycling.
Republic officials feel the increase is temporary while people spend more time at home and it could take months before it normalizes. Once schools, colleges and workplaces open up again, they anticipate that volumes will return to normal.
There is also a significant increase in contamination in recycling right now.
Republic’s sorting facilities are seeing problematic materials that should not be in the recycling carts. The most common problem items are rubber gloves, face masks, garden soil bags, wood chip bags, landscaping pots, VHS tapes, scrap metal, clothing, packaging materials and batteries, none of which should be placed in curbside recycling carts, Mathiasen said.
Her message for residents is to get back to the basics of recycling and remember the motto “when it doubt, throw it out.”
She also reminded people to be sure to recycle cardboard (always break it down), paper, plastic and glass.
“Most importantly, please do not bag your recyclables; Keep them loose in the cart since they are empty, clean and dry. If absolutely necessary you can place recyclables in an open, brown paper bag,” she said.
How to declutter
Chandra Haugh is an organizational expert who taught an online decluttering class through District 728 Community Education in Elk River this week. She runs a business called Declutter Your Digs and is hearing from people who are anxiously waiting for the day she can come back into their homes and help them get organized.
“I have a long list of clients I will need to schedule once our lives are back to normal,” she said. “For now, I tell people to start small and try not to stress about it.”
Here are some of her tips for pandemic purging.
•Start small. Don’t try to tackle a garage in one day. Start with a junk drawer, a dresser drawer or catch up on laundry. When that small task is finished, then add more. “It gets exciting as you see progress, but you can burn out easily and then it makes it harder to get back into the decluttering groove again. Remember to take breaks and stop well before you hit the burn out,” she said.
•Another way to start is to set a timer for 15 to 20 minutes. “Maybe your task is to clear off your desk. Set a timer and get to it. Most people see a cluttered mess and think it will take hours to get through, but I am telling you 15 to 20 minutes is all you need to get a lot done.”
•Try a system that works for Haugh. Write out three tasks for the day (she uses her phone’s calendar). When a task is completed, add a check mark behind it. This system allows her to see what’s in the week ahead and she can easily move tasks around if something else comes up. She tries to keep it to two small tasks and one larger task.
•Set aside one day for office work only.
•Box up items to donate and tape the box shut or put items in black plastic bags. “This way you will be less likely to see what’s inside and not be tempted to open the boxes and bags up,” she said. Try to put boxes and bags in an area you don’t see every day. This might be a shed, garage, basement storage room or a car’s trunk. “This will help you a great deal from bringing items back into your house,” she said. When donation sites open back up, make sure to donate right away.
She also suggests people post on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist as a porch pickup or free giveaway to get rid of stuff.
Salvation Army area drop box locations
Donated goods can be deposited in Salvation Army drop boxes at the following locations.
•B&E Recycle, 16501 Highway 10, Elk River
•Daloma Soup, 5450 Old Viking Boulevard Northwest, Anoka
•Rogers NTB, 13645 Northdale Blvd., Rogers
•Life Fitness, 14150 Sunfish Lake Blvd., Ramsey,
Note: The Salvation Army store at 321 Baldwin Ave., Elk River is closed but still accepting donations outside from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Source: The Salvation Army
