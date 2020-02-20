Organizational expert helps people clear the clutter and organize their homes and their lives
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Chandra Haugh realized early on that she had a flair for organization.
In every career she was in — as a juvenile corrections officer, running a home daycare, working for an attorney and teaching Early Childhood Family Education classes — Haugh found herself utilizing those organization skills.
In January 2019, she took that passion to a new level and launched her own organizational business called Declutter Your Digs.
As a professional home organizer, Haugh goes into people’s homes and helps them get organized. She also teaches classes, and taught a District 728 Community Education class Tuesday at the Handke Center in Elk River, where she explained tips and procedures to help people clear the clutter in their homes and get organized.
“This is really my passion in life and I thrive doing it,” she told the class. “I love the joy other people get when their homes are decluttered and they have a system that they can use and it works for them.”
She recommends following these 10 steps to declutter and organize.
1. Eliminate distractions. Turn off phones, computers and televisions while decluttering.
2. Avoid interruptions. Set aside 20 to 30 minutes to focus on the task at hand. When other things come to mind that need to be done, don’t do them then. Rather, write them down to do later.
3. Limit procrastination. Deal immediately with every item you touch. Do not set it aside to deal with later.
4. Avoid a lack of planning. Make an action plan and stick with it. Schedule a date and time to tackle a particular organizational task.
5. Beware of reaccumulation of stuff. When you buy something new, like a shirt, get rid of an old shirt to keep things from piling up.
6. Stop complicating things. Think small. Pick one drawer to organize, not the entire kitchen. Generally speaking, clothing is a good place to start when decluttering and organizing. Ask yourself three questions: Does it fit? Is it in style? Do you love how it feels on your body? Plus, if you haven’t worn a piece of clothing in over a year, get rid of it.
7. Don’t give up too soon. “Try and try again,” Haugh said.
8. Reward yourself. Enjoy your newly organized space. Treat yourself to something special.
9. Beware of perfectionism. Give yourself a break. Not everything has to be perfect.
10. Follow through with a maintenance plan. Put things back where they belong daily. File office paperwork weekly. Clean out and organize the refrigerator monthly. Clean closets and sort clothing seasonally.
Haugh also talked about specific ideas to organize places and things like the kitchen, pantry, office, bedroom, mail and photos.
One of her tips is to keep like things with like, such as keeping all tools for baking in one area and all knives in another. In the bedroom closet, store like clothing with like.
Labeling also helps, she said. Use words, pictures or drawings as labels.
She also recommends setting up a Family Information Book consisting of a three-ring binder with plastic sleeves. Keep birth certificates, Social Security cards, medical information, car titles, passports, photocopies of driver’s licenses and credit cards and so forth in the Family Information Book.
For more information about Declutter Your Digs, go to declutteryourdigs.wixsite.com/mysite or call Haugh at 612-859-3922.

For further reading, Haugh recommends the following books:
•”10-Minute Clutter Control Room by Room” by Skye Alexander
•”Organizing Plain & Simple” by Donna Smallin
•”What Every Professional Organizer Needs to Know about Hoarding” by Judith Kolberg
•”Make Room For What You Love” by Melissa Michaels
•The Queen of Clean Conquers Clutter” by Linda Cobb
•”What’s a Disorganized Person To Do?” by Stacey Platt
•”The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and “Spark Joy” by Marie Kondo
•”Let It Go” by Peter Walsh
•”Downsizing The Family Home” by Marni Jameson
•”Rightsize ... Right Now!” by Regina Leeds
•The Art of Happy Moving” by Ali Wenzke
