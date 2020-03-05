Spring Parade of Homes runs through April 5
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Forty-seven new homes in the greater Elk River area are being featured in the Twin Cities Parade of Homes, which opens Saturday, March 7.
There are models to tour in Big Lake (one), Dayton (14), Elk River (six), Otsego (16), Ramsey (four), Rogers (three) and Zimmerman (three). Homes are open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through April 5.
The parade homes feature the latest in building and design trends. Katie Elfstrom, communications director at Housing First Minnesota, which is presenting the parade, talked about what’s popular.
“The farmhouse trend is still alive and well. We’re definitely seeing more of a modern flair on top of that,” she said.
That plays out in details large and small such as sleek cupboards and modern light fixtures and hardware.
Texture is popping up in features such as wood beams, shiplap and board and batten, she said.
Kitchens, meanwhile, continue to reign supreme. Elfstrom said the kitchen is one of the main things that new home buyers focus on and is often the reason why they are buying a new home.
“They want a big, open kitchen with plenty of space for things,” she said.
They also want the kitchen to function efficiently. To that end, top of people’s lists are big pantries and organizers in the cabinets, she said.
Regarding the main living area, the open concept design continues to be what people want, with one big gathering space for entertaining.
Overall, in the greater Elk River area, Elfstrom said builders are constructing a lot of one-level-living homes for people looking to downsize or for ease of living. Traditional two-story homes are also are in demand here for people looking for more room for their families, she said. The parade is a chance to see all the options.
Donna Busch and Ashley Krueger, of Uniquely Yours Home in Elk River, staged two of the homes in the spring parade. They are the Christian Builders’ Elk River Model No. 264 and Rogers Model No. 223.
Even if you are not in the market to purchase a home, Busch and Krueger said it’s fun to look at all the beautiful homes and see what is trending in designs. A few of the trends they are seeing are:
•Luxury vinyl flooring is popular because of its easy maintenance. It is waterproof, pet- and kid-friendly and scratch resistant. “We’re kind of getting away from the hardwood floors,” Busch said.
•Rather than putting different flooring in different rooms, a trend is to put the same flooring throughout.
•When it comes to countertops, quartz and granite are still the most popular. One option that’s trending is to use one type of countertop on the perimeter and another on the island.
•A popular look in kitchens is to paint or stain the perimeter cabinets in one finish and the island cabinetry in a pop of color like navy blue or black.
If you go
Spring Parade of Homes
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, March 7 to April 5
Where: There are a total of 434 homes across the Twin Cities metro area in the parade with prices ranging from $239,900 (a four-bedroom, two-bath home in St. Francis) to $3.45 million (a 5,614-square-foot home in Minnetonka Beach).
Admission: All the homes are free to tour, with the exception of four Dream Homes located in Prior Lake, Wayzata, Minnetonka Beach and Medina, where you’ll be asked to pay a $5 admission at the door.
How to find the homes: Free guidebooks are available at Holiday Stationstores or online at paradeofhomes.org. A new app is also available under Parade of Homes Minnesota in both the App Store and Google Play store. Source: Parade of Homes
