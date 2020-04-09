More people are working from home, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the nation
One of the many ways the coronavirus has changed people’s lives is in the working world. Many of those fortunate enough to still have a job are finding themselves working from home.
Debbi Rydberg, executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, said working from home has become very common during the pandemic. In fact, Rydberg said OfficeMax in Elk River experienced a run on desks, office chairs, printers, ink and the like as the coronavirus was spreading and people were starting to work at home.
She knows of everyone from bankers and attorneys to government workers and Realtors now working from home.
And Rydberg herself has joined them.
“This is a brand new thing. I have never worked from home before,” she said.
She said her husband worked from home at one time so they had a home office set up. She has taken over his desk for her work-from-home gig.
Rydberg said she prefers going to the chamber office because she’s a people person, but it helps that she has contact with people throughout the day through virtual meetings and other connections.
While working from home, she said she gets in the right frame of mind for working each morning by getting dressed for the day as if she’s going into the office.
“It’s a mindset, I think, more than anything,” she said.
Not every profession readily lends itself to working from home, of course. Take Julia Gustafson, a granite etcher and designer who owns Two Rivers Monuments in Elk River.
This is normally a really busy time of year for her as Memorial Day approaches, but not this year.
“The little business I have is difficult to conduct via email because so many stories come out during a face-to-face visit,” she said. And, so much of designing a stone with a family is visual. In her shop, she can easily show them examples.
But, many of her customers are older and she said this is not the time for them to be out in public.
Overcoming challenges
Several people responded after being asked on social media what their biggest challenge is working from home and how they are overcoming it.
Jill Trippel usually commutes to Plymouth but has been working from her Otsego home for the last four weeks, where she has been trying to go as paperless as possible.
“I work in accounting so it was a challenge at first. I can efficiently do about 95% of my job remotely,” she said.
Trippel said her other big challenge is staying out of the kitchen.
“I never took a lunch break when I was in the office, however at home, I actually log off for an hour midday and do chores or go outside or walk,” she said.
Andrea Wilson, a project manager, said she loves working from home.
Her company is based out of North Carolina, so she always works remotely.
“However, it was always quiet and kid-free during the day,” she said.
She’s thankful that her employer allows employees to flex their schedules as long as it doesn’t interfere with their projects.
Wilson now usually starts her job at 5 a.m. so she can try and get half of her work day in before her kids start school at home.
When they are up she has found setting timers and “time chunking” makes for a successful day. For example, Wilson said she will set a timer that they are going to work on school for 30 minutes and the next 30 minutes is time for her to work while the kids do independent work or playtime. She said it’s worked very well for them.
Julia Anderson VanAvery, of Ramsey, is the development director for Conservation Minnesota, a statewide conservation nonprofit. She said she had a medical emergency last year that left her disabled and, as a result, has worked from home for the last year.
“But now my husband is also working from home and he is loud! I’m an introvert and he’s an extrovert. Our shared workspace is an experience. I’m always on mute for my Zoom meetings,” she said.
Family members also add a new dimension to Tara Hayes Richter’s workday as she copes with the distraction of her entire family at home in Elk River. She is a workers’ compensation supervisor.
“I have worked from home for 16 years and this has been my biggest challenge to stay focused,” she said.
For Dana Tupper Pederson, a customer service manager for a manufacturing company, slow and expensive internet is an issue.
“Those of us living more than 2 miles outside Zimmerman city limits are severely hampered by lack of not just good internet, but any internet options,” she said.
She said she and others are using hotspots on their phones to work remotely. Her son, she said, is finishing his first year of college with two bars of 4G service from Verizon, the only carrier that has coverage at their home.
“It’s wonderful to have the option to work from home, but it’s a painful experience due to lack of access to internet options,” she said.
Not a new idea
While the coronavirus pandemic has vastly increased the number of people who are working from home, the phenomenon is not anything new.
Quartz reported that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.2% of American workers worked at home in 2017. That’s up from 3.3% in 2000.
And, Gallup found in 2016 that 43% of employees work remotely at least sometimes.
There’s actually a week commemorating the idea. The National Work From Home Week is marked during the second week in October to recognize Americans who don’t commute to work every day.
The chamber’s Rydberg expects that some of the workers sent home by the pandemic will keep working from home. While many people still want to do business face-to-face, she doesn’t expect everything to go back to as it was once the pandemic ends.
“We’ll get stronger and innovate. That’s what American ingenuity does,” she said.
In the meantime, Rydberg has discovered a silver lining. With schools closed, sports and entertainment options on hold, many stores temporarily shuttered and Minnesotans under a stay-at-home order, people are easier to reach.
“More people are at their desks,” Rydberg said. “There’s no place else to be.”
Pros and cons of working from home
Here are the pros and cons of a job that allows telecommuting, according to Indeed.com.
Pros
•More independence
•Less expenses
•Increased productivity
•Improved technical skills
•Improved communication skills
•More work flexibility
•No office distractions
•Collaborate across locations
•Build professional networks
•Grants and incentives
•Reduction in work absences
•Increased satisfaction
•Provides more job opportunities
•Provides work-life balance
Cons
•Increased isolation
•Home office costs
•Risk of overworking
•Risk to productivity
•Distractions at home
•Workplace disconnect
•Disproportionate work-life balance
•Less face time
