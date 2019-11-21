by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
One author writes psychological thrillers. Another pens historical fiction set in England. A third won an award for his first novel for young adults. And a fourth wrote a memoir about her family’s Dakota heritage.
These four award-winning authors were at the Elk River Library this month for an event called “Moving Words: Writers Across Minnesota.” They were Brian Freeman, Julie Klassen, Andrew DeYoung and Diane Wilson.
Author Brian Freeman is having his best year yet
Freeman writes psychological thrillers.
“I like to take real, ordinary people and put them in some dark and difficult situations and see how the ripple effects of a crime change their lives,” he said.
He joked that it’s a Freeman family genre, recalling his grandmother who “consumed” mysteries and thrillers.
Freeman now has plenty of his own books available for readers’ consumption, with about 20 out in the marketplace.
“Writing books has been my dream as far back as I can remember,” he said.
Freeman started writing his first mystery novel in sixth grade and credits his eight grade composition teacher with setting him on the path to being an author.
“She recognized my passion for writing,” he said. She told him when he came to her class, don’t worry so much about the lesson plan. Just write stories.
He thanked her in the acknowledgments when his first book came out in 2004 and invited her to his first book signing.
Today, his career is thriving.
Freeman said 2019 has been his most amazing year professionally. His novel “The Voice Inside” won a Minnesota Book Award. He also released an audible original that hit the New York Times’ bestsellers list, has had two projects optioned for film, and he has been selected as the author to continue Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne series.
With the success has come a challenging schedule. Freeman said he’s written two full books just since May.
“You learn that there’s always something to draw on inside yourself and not to listen to those voices inside that tell you that you can’t do it,” he said.
He read an excerpt from “The Voice Inside.”
Drama, romance, mystery, faith all play out in books
Klassen writes historical fiction set in England in the early 19th century.
“This period is called the Regency period. I like to call it the Jane Austen era because that is when her novels were published,” Klassen said.
Klassen said she was influenced by books she encountered during her formative years. She still remembers her sixth grade teacher reading aloud from “Jane Eyre,” mascara tears running down her face.
Klassen is a native of Illinois and a graduate of the University of Illinois. She initially worked in publishing for 16 years and now writes full time. Klassen has had 13 books published so far.
Her first 10 books are all stand-alone. Her next three are part of a series called “Tales from Ivy Hill.”
“Like my other books, the series has drama, romance, mystery, faith and what I think really makes it special is those strong bonds of friendship between the women of the village,” she said.
Klassen’s 14th book, “The Bridge to Belle Island,” is coming out next month. It is a stand-alone mystery and historical romance set on an island in the Thames.
While Klassen writes fiction, she said she loves weaving in facts about traditions of the time, social rules and so forth.
“This means I have to do a lot of research, but that’s OK with me because that lets me do two of my favorite things: read a lot of books and travel to England,” Klassen said.
She has made a half dozen trips to England and has hosted two group trips.
“I love everything about it. I love the small villages and the thatched-roof cottages, the pubs and the seaside. I love all the history and how old things are over there. I love the museums, I love the British accents, and the people, I think, are super friendly,” she said.
Her books have won a number of awards, including a Minnesota Book Award for “The Secret of Pembrooke Park.”
Andrew DeYoung’s dream of being a writer came true
DeYoung is the author of “The Exo Project,” winner of the 2018 Minnesota Book Award for young adult literature.
He read an excerpt from a new book he is working on. It is a novel for adults about a widowed dad and former cop who gets pulled into a missing persons case at his daughter’s school.
DeYoung said he has never considered writing anything but fiction.
“Probably because it’s almost the only thing that I read,” he said.
He said the classic books that he read as a kid affected him, and he dreamed of someday having a similar effect on his own readers.
“It took awhile to achieve that dream, but that’s what I always wanted to do,” he said.
He said his freshman English teacher helped ignite that dream. She gave his class an assignment to write down and name aloud in class the thing that they wanted to do with their lives, more than anything else.
“Mine was being a writer,” DeYoung said.
He recognized that teacher in “The Exo Project’s” acknowledgments.
Diane Wilson retraced her family’s Dakota heritage
Growing up, Wilson read everything from comic books to “Little Women.”
“But what I didn’t have was access to Native books by Dakota writers,” she said.
Wilson, a Mdewakanton descendant enrolled on the Rosebud reservation, is doing her part to change that.
She explained: “You want to read something that reflects who you are, and then also inspires you. You need role models. You need that sense of identity.”
Wilson is the author of “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past,” which retraces her family’s Dakota heritage across five generations. The book won the 2007 Minnesota Book Award.
Wilson’s second book is “Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life.” Her newest book, “The Seed Keeper,” will come out next fall.
Wilson said the idea for “The Seed Keeper” was planted about 20 years ago, when she became aware of rare, old seeds being grown in a tiny garden in Farmington, Minnesota.
“They had 800-year-old tobacco. They had Cherokee Trail of Tears corn that had been carried on that original removal,” Wilson said.
Intrigued, she began volunteering there.
Today she is the executive director of Dream of Wild Health, a Native-owned farm in Hugo, Minnesota.
One of the stories she heard over the years stemmed from the aftermath of the 1862 Dakota War in Minnesota.
“The women didn’t know what was going to happen next, so they sewed seeds into the hems of their skirts. They hid them in their pockets. That way they would have seeds wherever they would end up. They would have food to grow,” Wilson said. “Even those families who were starving and the children were hungry, they protected those seeds.”
She then read an excerpt from her book “The Seed Keepers.”
