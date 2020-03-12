From staff reports
Flappers and fedoras were everywhere as a record number of people attended Swing Dance 2020, featuring a theme of the Roaring ‘20s. The event, in its 11th year, drew 360 people to Elk River High School on Friday, March 6, and raised funds for the band program.
Nine bands provided the music. They were from Zimmerman High and Middle School, Salk, VandenBerge, Rogers High School, Blaine High School and both Red Elk and Black Elk Jazz from ERHS.
The dance floor was never empty, and people of all ages were swing dancing. A bus even brought seniors from Guardian Angels to the dance.
In addition to ticket sales, a silent auction held during the event helped raise funds. The silent auction brought in $3,700 that will be used to purchase instruments and items for the band and support musicians who attend events like honor bands offered at colleges. Last year a portion of the funds were used to help purchase a vibraphone. This year money is being raised for a new sousaphone.
Laura Palmer, of Ramsey, went to the event for the first time this year and enjoyed it.
“The music was really great,” she said.
Editor’s note: Meghan Bentz and Joni Astrup contributed to this report.
