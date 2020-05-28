Influenza, polio, diphtheria all affected Sherburne County residents in past outbreaks
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
While the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like a novelty, public health scares are nothing new.
Influenza, polio, measles and diphtheria have all made their presence known through the years in Sherburne County.
Mike Brubaker, executive director of the Sherburne History Center in Becker, talked about epidemics of the 20th century during a virtual program offered May 14 through the Elk River Activity Center. He has also written blogs about the subject.
At least six epidemics can be documented in Sherburne County in the 20th century, he said.
The worst one was probably the influenza epidemic, which began in 1918 and continued into 1920, he said.
“This was a worldwide pandemic, and they still are debating as to the number of people that died,” Brubaker said.
Worldwide, an estimated 500 million people contracted that influenza and somewhere between 17 million and 50 million died from it, he said.
In Minnesota, schools and other public venues were closed at times due to the pandemic.
“In Sherburne County, it didn’t seem like there was such a severe epidemic in the county in 1918 and 1919,” he said. It’s estimated that about 12 people died from influenza in Sherburne County in 1919.
But, he said that number is a little misleading because people would leave the county or even the state when they got sick to travel to where loved ones could care for them. He talked about one case involving a woman with influenza who went home to Wisconsin so her family could care for her and that’s where she died.
Influenza, meanwhile, also hit Sherburne County in 1957, 1968 and 2009. The 2009 influenza epidemic lasted from April 2009 until April 2010. In those 12 months, there were more than 60 million cases reported in the United States, he said. In Minnesota, there were 67 deaths attributed to the outbreak.
Diphtheria was another public health concern. Brubaker said in the late 1800s county health officials would quarantine entire households where the disease was present, posting a sign outside. No one was allowed to leave or enter a quarantined home.
He told a story about how diphtheria came through Blue Hill (located northwest of Zimmerman) in the late 1800s and wiped out two families. There were six children in one of them and five in the other.
“Within a couple of months, they were all dead,” he said.
Polio was another scourge. That epidemic was prevalent in the mid-20th century and seemed to attack young children, he said. Polio epidemics seriously threatened the population of Minnesota at least three times after WWII, in 1946, 1952 and 1953, Brubaker said. He noted that polio seemed to flare up in the summer.
He shared one local girl’s memory of a polio scare, as it was posted recently on social media. “I was tested with a spinal tap at Sister Kenny. I was 6 and got lucky. Mine turned out to be rheumatic fever. I can still remember going down a hallway to testing and seeing rooms filled with iron lungs. All you could see of the patients was their head. It was terrifying for a child of 6 who didn’t understand.”
The polio epidemic in 1946 was particularly severe in Minnesota, Brubaker said. Schools closed and a radio station put together children’s programming to entertain and educate children stuck at home.
Locally, the Sherburne County Star News reported in August 1946 that stringent measures were being taken to check the polio epidemic in Elk River. Children under 15 were barred from attending the theater and advised not to attend Sunday School, church services or public gatherings of any sort. They also were advised to not visit stores or downtown Elk River. The mayor, acting on advice from the city’s public health officer, urged parents to keep children “strictly at home.”
Eventually, Dr. Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine.
After the new vaccine came into play in 1955, it all but eliminated the disease, Brubaker said.
Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended life as we know it.
“We’re still not safe from these things, going back from the first settlement of Sherburne County in the 1850s all the way forward to today,” Brubaker said.
