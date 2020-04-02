As coronavirus crisis deepens, finding some comfort in food
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
In times of stress, good food can be a comfort.
The term “comfort food” has been traced back at least to 1966, when the Palm Beach Post used it in a story: “Adults, when under severe emotional stress, turn to what could be called ‘comfort food’—food associated with the security of childhood, like mother’s poached egg or famous chicken soup,” according to Wikipedia.
With the coronavirus crisis deepening across the United States and Minnesotans under a stay-at-home order to slow the virus’s rapid spread, we suspect many people are feeling stressed and also maybe have more time to spend in the kitchen. With that in mind, we asked three local food experts to share some recipes with Star News readers.
Monique Sabby, Elk River High School family and consumer science teacher and the adviser to the school’s culinary team, shared her recipe for chicken marsala.
She said she chose that recipe from her perspective as a busy wife, teacher, culinary team coach and mom.
“Although my oldest son is now in college, we have lived through the years of my husband and I trying to ‘divide and conquer’ as we drove our boys to hockey and baseball almost every night of the week. I was always looking for a quick meal that was simple enough to get on the table in a short amount of time that still allowed for a multi-dimensional flavor. I love the layering of flavors with the shallots, mushrooms, garlic and marsala wine.”
Minnell Tralle, a retired extension educator with the University of Minnesota Extension in Sherburne County, submitted recipes for salsa verde chicken with herbed cornmeal dumplings and hamburger stroganoff.
Tralle said she and her husband (former Elk River Mayor Jim Tralle) talked about it and decided that the salsa verde chicken was one of their favorite recipes and what they would consider comfort food.
“Comfort food is pretty subjective, but I think of things that are thick and rich and full of all our favorite flavors,” she said. “This recipe gives a southwestern taste to chicken and dumplings. It is easier than it might appear and lends itself to adding or taking away ingredients, at least in the chicken part. It’s a meal in one pot but can be paired with a salad to round out the meal.”
She included the hamburger stroganoff as a “really easy” recipe.
“Sometimes people want easy and this fits the bill,” Tralle said.
Lastly, Garrett Jordahl, owner of Diamond City Bread in downtown Elk River, submitted the recipe for white chocolate scones, which they make daily at the bakery at 315 Jackson Ave.
“Back when I was just a customer at Diamond City Bread I would always be sure to purchase a scone with my bread order, because I much preferred their moist and tender consistency compared to a traditional dry and crumbly scone,” he said.
Enjoy the comfort.
Chicken Marsala
•2 chicken breasts (raw, sliced in half, horizontally)
•salt, to taste
•pepper, to taste
•1/2 cup flour (can substitute cornstarch)
•1/2 cup vegetable oil
•8 ounces baby bella mushrooms
•1/4 cup shallots (small dice)
•4 T. butter (unsalted)
•1 clove garlic (minced)
•1 cup marsala wine (sweet)
•1/2 cup chicken stock
•1/2 cup sherry
•4 T. heavy whipping cream
•Italian flat leaf parsley (garnish)
Procedure
Place split chicken breasts between plastic wrap and pound flat (about 1/4 inch).
Season chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in flour.
Heat oil in a skillet, add chicken. Sear until golden brown (about 3-4 minutes on each side). Remove from skillet, let rest on a plate.
On medium heat add butter, shallots and mushrooms to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Saute until mushrooms are golden brown. Add garlic, saute until fragrant (30 seconds).
In the same skillet, add marsala wine, sherry, chicken stock and cream. Simmer on medium until the liquid has reduced slightly.
Return chicken to the skillet. Garnish with parsley (optional). Serves 4.
Note: Monique Sabby said she serves this over baby red potatoes with grilled asparagus. Some people serve with pasta.
Salsa Verde Chicken with Herbed Dumplings
Chicken Stew
•1/2 stick (4 T.) butter
•1/2 cup all-purpose flour
•1 small onion, chopped
•1/2 green or red bell pepper
•1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
•1 jar (15 ounces) salsa verde (green) (2 cups)
•1 small can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
•1 large rotisserie chicken, meat deboned and left in large chunks (about 6 cups)
•1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
•1 can corn, drained
Dumplings
•1 cup whole milk
•3 T. unsalted butter
•1 1/2 cups bleached all-purpose flour
•1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
•1 T. baking powder
•3/4 tsp. salt
•1/4 cup thinly sliced scallion greens (optional)
•1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro or 1 T. dried cilantro
Directions
Chicken: Heat butter over medium-high heat in a large (11 – 12 inch), deep ovenproof skillet or 5-6 quart Dutch oven. Add onions and peppers and sauté until soft. Whisk in flour to make a paste. Quickly add broth, salsa verde, and evaporated milk and whisk until smooth. Whisk, vigorously at first, until mixture simmers and thickens to sauce consistency. Stir in chicken, corn and black beans, heat through, and cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees.
Dumplings: Heat milk and butter in a small saucepan until steamy. Mix flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, scallions, and cilantro in a medium bowl with a fork. Stir in milk mixture to form a smooth, firm dough. Pinch off pingpong-ball-size pieces of dough with your fingers and drop onto chicken mixture. Return chicken to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover and transfer pan to oven and bake until dumplings are cooked through, about 20 minutes. Serves 6-8.
Hamburger Stroganoff
•1-1/2 pounds hamburger
•Onions
•Garlic
•Salt and pepper
Directions
Brown and drain burger. Brown onions and garlic with burger.
Add:
•1 can cream of mushroom soup
•1 cup sour cream
•1 can mushrooms, drained
•2 T. ketchup
•2 tsp. Worcestershire
Serve over egg noodles.
White Chocolate Scone
•2 cups bread flour
•1 cup cake flour
•1/2 cup sugar
•4 1/2 tsp. baking powder
•1/4 tsp. salt
•1/4 pound butter (allow butter to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes)
•3 eggs
•3/4 cup milk
•1/2 cup white chocolate chips
•1/2 cup dried fruit
Procedure
Measure all dry ingredients except fruit and white chocolate chips into a large mixing bowl. Add butter and, using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture until you reach a dry oatmeal texture with the butter broken into bits about pea size. Add dried fruit (Craisins, cherries, blueberries, etc.) and white chocolate chips to bowl. Using a separate container, whisk eggs and milk together, then add to mixing bowl, saving a small amount to egg wash before putting in the oven. Using a mixing spoon or gloved hands, mix all ingredients together, being careful not to over mix. Once the whole mixture is moist it can be placed on a floured surface and patted down to 3/4 to 1 inch thickness. Use a biscuit cutter to cut individual scones and place on a greased baking sheet. Egg wash using a pastry brush and top with a light sprinkle of sugar (optional, large crystal sugar works best). Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Scones are done when the bottoms are a light brown. Grab a fresh cup of coffee or milk and enjoy!
