Most child car seats are used incorrectly
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
When it comes to child car seats, most people aren’t getting it right. Eight in 10 such seats, in fact, are used incorrectly.
Although Sherburne County officials are doing their part to improve those numbers, their advice doesn’t include recommending any particular brand of car seat.
Mark Lees, Sherburne County community health coordinator, explained, “Everybody always asks, ‘What is the best seat?’ And we always answer, ‘It’s the seat that you can use correctly each and every time.”
In general, Lees and Kara Zoller, Sherburne County health promotions supervisor, recommend that people read the instructions that come with the car seat as well as any pertinent information in the vehicle owner’s manual. Plus, be sure to fill out the registration card that comes with the seat and mail it in. That will ensure the owner is notified of any recalls.
Check reputable web sites for more information, including the websites of the car seat manufacturer. Additionally, Zoller said a good general one is the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety website on child passenger safety, which has links to local car seat classes and resources. Find it at https://tinyurl.com/3skzp6b. Another reliable resource is Safe Kids Worldwide at www.safekids.org/ultimate-car-seat-guide/. Information is also available at Sherburne County, https://tinyurl.com/uxnvzsc.
Sherburne County Health and Human Services connects with people on several fronts to foster correct child safety seat usage, including car seat distribution classes and training for people who transport children in their roles as foster care parents and daycare providers. The county participates in public child safety seat installation checks as well.
The car seat distribution classes are offered twice a month and give parents a chance to get reduced-cost car seats and the training to install and use them effectively.
Income-eligible families who are residents of Sherburne County can receive car seats for a $20 suggested donation. Lees said the program is funded by the fines paid by people ticketed for not wearing seat belts.
Health Partners and Blue Plus insurance plans also have car seat programs, he said.
Last year 79 car seats were distributed in Sherburne County through the program. People have to complete a 90-minute class to get a car seat. It includes lecture as well as a hands-on portion where participants learn how to correctly put their new car seat in their own vehicle.
Sherburne County also offers Child and Restraint System (C.A.R.S.) classes. State legislators passed a law in 2005 that requires all family and group child care, child care centers, child foster care and other programs licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services that serve a child or children under age 8 to be trained on child passenger restraint systems. Training must be repeated at least every five years.
Sherburne County offers a three-hour C.A.R.S. class on a regular basis. The fee is $25 unless you are a foster care provider in Sherburne County, in which case the fee is usually waived.
Sherburne County also participates in a free event in St. Cloud each month where people can have their car seat checked to make sure it’s installed properly. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3skzp6b to find more details.
Children are required to be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or 8 years of age, whichever comes first.
Some children, however, might be safer being in one beyond those benchmarks, Zoller said.
“There are booster seats on the market now that go well over 100 pounds,” she said.
She said they have a five-step test that helps people determine when a child should graduate from a child safety seat.
Lastly, for car seats that are beyond their useful life, recycling is an option. Car seats are accepted at Sherburne County household hazardous waste collection events. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y29y39ol for details about the dates and times of the events.
The old car seats go to Hutchinson, where they are disassembled by people with disabilities and the components are recycled, Lees said.
Fast Facts
Minnesota Child Car Seat Law and Steps
• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Rear-facing child seats - Newborns to at least 1 year and 20 pounds; recommended up to age 2. It is safest to keep a child rear-facing as long as possible.
• Forward-facing seats - Age 2 until around age 4. It’s preferable to keep children in a harnessed restraint until they reach the maximum weight limit.
• Booster seats - Use after outgrowing a forward-facing harnessed restraint; safest to remain in a booster until 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Seat belts - Use when children can sit with their back against the vehicle seat and have their knees bent comfortably over the edge with their feet touching the floor.
Source: Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety
