Four members of the Elk River High School Class of 1950 look back at cherished school days
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Seventy years ago this month, the Class of 1950 graduated from Elk River High School.
Jerry Palmer, of Elk River, was one of graduates and remembers it being a big deal.
“I think I got a new shirt and a new tie,” he said. “It was a very formal day. It was an important day, because most of us were country kids that came in from a little one-room school and we went to the big school.”
Palmer said members of Class of 1950 were like a family. They attended high school in what is now the Handke Center, located at 1170 Main St.
“We had some very bright students and we also had some very dedicated students,” he said.
Palmer said there was no pot smoking and no drugs, and kids were there to learn.
“I can’t even remember having a juvenile delinquent in the class,” he said.
Parents, especially those who relied on their children to help on the farm, made quite a sacrifice to send them to school. Palmer said school was viewed as a privilege rather than a chore.
Elk River was a closer-knit community then, he said, adding, “We all helped one another as much as we could.”
For Palmer, high school became a launching pad for his lifelong career when Northwestern Bell Telephone Company came to the school looking for people to hire. Palmer applied, met the requirements and had a permanent job with the company by the time he finished high school.
“It lasted 38-plus years,” he said. “It was the best job I could have ever had.”
His work included installing telephones in people’s homes, and he said he found great enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment in the job.
Joanne Sellon Burdick is another member of the Class of 1950.
“All my memories are good,” she said. “It was a good class. We had fun together.”
It was a simpler time, she said. She sang in the choir and worked on the yearbook and remembers going to afternoon football and baseball games in the “Pit” next to the school.
“We weren’t allowed to wear slacks (to school),” she said. “We wore skirts and blouses ...We could wear slacks on a Friday if there was a home game.”
She remembers her graduation day on June 2, 1950. Graduates lined up according to height and were seated on the stage in the school gymnasium. She sang in the choir that performed at the ceremony.
Burdick finished 10th in her class and, after graduation, she wanted to be a civil engineer like her dad.
“We had contacted the University of Minnesota and they said no. Women could not be civil engineers. It was not open to females at all. The world has changed,” she said.
Her dad, Kenneth Sellon, had graduated from Elk River High School in 1927 at the age of 16 and went on to earn his engineering degree. Tragically, he and a co-worker were working on Interstate 94 for the Minnesota Department of Transportation when both were struck and killed by a semi-truck on Nov. 14, 1968.
“It’s something I still think about,” Burdick said.
Meanwhile, after her engineering hopes were dashed, Burdick went to work as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Minneapolis. “And then I met this tall, dark, handsome young man and the rest was history,” she said.
They married and had six children. From 1968 to 1990 she also worked for the Elk River Area School District, the last eight years as the secretary to the athletic director.
Another member of the Class of 1950, Margie Mourning Hudson, joined the class as a junior.
She moved to Elk River in 1948, coming from South High in Minneapolis.
Elk River had only about 1,250 people at that time.
“I was born in Minneapolis, and so to go from Minneapolis to a little town — I loved it. We knew everybody,” she said.
She served as secretary of the junior class and said times were different then.
“It was a better world,” she said.
Hudson went to work at Honeywell after graduating from high school, and later married her husband, Warren, in Germany. He was stationed there while serving in the Air Force.
They eventually settled back in Elk River, where they raised five children.
Hudson said the Class of 1950 was close and has had many reunions over the years.
Russ Leighton, of Golden Valley, also has fond memories of the Class of 1950. He played on three undefeated football teams and on a baseball team that went to the state tournament. He said he got a good education as well.
“I loved my years in Elk River,” he said.
His graduation in June 1950 was shadowed by the death of his dad, Harry, in April of that same year. He had been a mail carrier and died at the age of 60.
His mother, Lucy, graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College the same year Leighton graduated from high school. She went on to become the Sherburne County superintendent of schools.
With the Korean War underway, Leighton and seven other young men — five members of the Class of 1950 and three members of the Class of 1949 — enlisted in the Army in early 1951. One of them, Raymond Schwartz, was killed on Sept. 27, 1951, in an ambush while on patrol in Korea four days after his 19th birthday. Two days later, Leighton was wounded during a burst of small arms fire on a Korean hillside.
Despite his injury, Leighton doesn’t regret joining. He said it shaped him in many positive ways.
The class never forgot Schwartz, who was the first classmate they lost.
“I think it hit all of our class pretty hard,” Burdick said.
Schwartz’s classmates dedicated a memorial in his honor in conjunction with their 50th class reunion in 2000. The Raymond Schwartz Memorial Garden still stands today at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Drive in Elk River.
