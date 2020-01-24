Brothers reunited with long-lost canoe after tipping in Crow River 9 years ago
by Aaron Brom
APG of East Central Minnesota
Nearly nine years after flipping over into the Crow River in St. Michael/Rogers, two brothers have been reunited with a canoe they thought was lost forever.
Nathan Lee and brothers Elijah, Josh and Caleb grew up on St. Michael and would canoe the nearby river twice a year.
April 2011 was a wet one, and the river was “twice as high as usual,” Nathan Lee said. “We canoe a lot, and we thought we were equipped for it, but it was more dangerous than we thought.”
Nathan Lee (then 18), Josh Lee (then 16), Caleb Lee (then 14) and friend Brian Metzler (then 20) were cruising along just fine in two canoes until they got to a winding part of the river in the 2900 block of Lander Avenue, just south of the wastewater treatment plant site and the Rec Fields Park in St. Michael.
“There’s a big grassy area by Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, and in the spring it completely floods, the treeline was in the river at the time,” Lee said. “We couldn’t decide which side of the trees to go around. Me and my younger brother went around them, but the other canoe hit into a tree and their canoe turned sideways, and water started pouring in.”
Nathan Lee said he and Caleb Lee watched as Josh Lee and Metzler were swept into the river.
“(Metzler) was clinging to a tree,” Nathan said. “He was in about 3 feet deep and was screaming and making noise. We pulled up to save him, and Josh was still hanging on to the canoe, he didn’t want to lose it, but the canoe was completely under the water. He just took off.”
Nathan and Caleb got Metzler to shore and went after Josh.
“It was a good mile he went down river, and then he finally just swam to shore and grabbed a branch,” and let the canoe go.
Passersby saw Josh Lee clinging to the tree and called 911, with St. Michael Fire and Rescue responding with an inflatable rescue boat. St. Michael Chief Steve Hosch said at the time that the department was able to tie a rope to a tree, get down the bank and toss a rope to Josh. With the river at flood stage, chief Hosch said they should not have risked it.
“By the time we caught up to Josh the fire department was there,” Nathan Lee said. “At this point everyone was safe but we lost our water proof bag with our wallets and keys.”
About four years later someone walking their dog found the water proof bag “with all our stuff in it,” Nathan said, and not expecting to see the canoe again. “I thought it would have been all ripped apart,” he said of the aluminum canoe. “We canoed many times in later years and were scanning the shore, but we thought we would never see it again.”
Then this past fall, brother Elijah Lee — the canoe’s owner — got a call from Rogers Police: a farmer had found the canoe. Nathan Lee said it was discovered far inland near the St. Michael movie theater.
“We got the canoe back about a month ago,” Nathan Lee said.
A lot has changed since that canoe went on its wayward journey. Josh Lee moved to Montana. Elijah Lee moved to Missouri. Nathan Lee now lives in Plymouth, and Caleb moved to Kimball. Their parents still live in St. Michael, and the canoe is now safely stored there.
“It’s hard to believe we got it back after all these years,” Nathan Lee said.
