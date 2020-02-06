Local artist uses art to enhance lives of people with memory loss
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Free art classes designed to enrich the lives of people with memory loss will begin Feb. 18 in Elk River.
Paula Benfer, who taught art for 36 years, will lead the classes.
She believes in giving back to the community she lives in and said the fact that she can use her years of art education experience for something positive means so much to her.
Her classes are called Art Bright and will run from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25 and March 3, 10 and 17 at Union Church in Elk River.
A second five-week session begins April 21, a third on Sept. 1 and a fourth on Oct. 20.
Benfer, of Elk River, has taught similar art classes at care centers and the Paramount in St. Cloud. She also led a program in Elk River last year. When funding dried up for this year’s Elk River program, Benfer applied for a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board and received $7,000 in Legacy funds to make Art Bright happen this year.
People with memory loss attend the art classes with a spouse, caregiver, friend or family member, she said.
The sessions begin with the group looking at a piece of art, examining it for clues which stimulate memory, Benfer said.
In one case Benfer presented a print she had made of her mother feeding the farmhands on their Iowa farm, which spurred memories for some. In another case she had the class look at a Georgia O’Keeffe painting of a tree silhouetted against the sky, prompting discussion about memories of looking up at the sky or studying the clouds.
Social time and refreshments follow the art discussion, and then an art activity is introduced.
One art activity presented to an earlier class was a folk tree displaying photos from each participant. One provided photos of their “fur family” — all dogs. Another man came with photos of his scuba diving excursions. A third, a pilot, focused on airplanes.
A miniature clothesline of garments that had meaning in their lives was another activity.
“Then they told stories about their clothes, about why they picked them,” Benfer said.
She believes Art Bright helps give people a sense of dignity.
“They’re still learning, and they still have something they can pull from and give back,” she said.
Participants have said, “I like having help without feeling interference.” “Great volunteers and amazing teacher.” “Fellowship around the table is wonderful.” “Like the sharing of various art pieces which led to great insightful discussions.”
A doctor said for people participating as a couple, it supports and lightens their relationship.
Benfer said she sees five benefits of Art Bright:
•Encourages community
•Allows care giver to relax
•Breaks isolation
•Stimulates memories and conversations
•Provides enjoyable art making at skill level
Benfer said she and the volunteers working with the program have all taken courses through the state to prepare them to work effectively with the participants. They aim to make the experience as bright and cheerful as they can, she added.
She said people in the classes laugh and bond with others and, while no one is expected to be an artist, they are frequently surprised that they have some success.
Benfer said she’s learned an important lesson from the classes, too.
“What it has taught me is that there’s joy in all stages in life, if you look for it,” she said.
Meanwhile, later this year, Benfer plans to showcase the participants’ work at a public art exhibit at Union Church. She also plans to turn their art into note cards and sell them to support the program.
While there’s no fee to participate, Benfer said many people help out by donating art supplies. Union Church also supports the program in a number of ways.
Benfer will give a public presentation about Art Bright on March 10 at the Elk River Activity Center. She also is available to speak to service clubs. For details, contact her at mycellarstudio@gmail.com.
