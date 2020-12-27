Elk River HRA markets land for mixed use development
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority has purchased seven properties, demolished five of them and worked with a firm to move two of them for purposes of selling them for a nominal amount to families in need of permanent housing.
It still has one property to acquire, but it has begun marketing a 1.73-acre parcel of land to a host of developers who have expressed interest in building a mixed-use redevelopment that has the potential to be assisted with tax-increment financing.
Even though this project has been years in the making, the timing is no coincidence. The section of Main Street between highways 10 and 169 is going to take on an entirely different feel once Highway 169 is converted to a freeway.
Zack Carlton, city planning manager, pointed out that there will be a grade-separated crossing at Main Street and Highway 169 that will provide great connections to sidewalks and trails.
The HRA met in a work session on Nov. 2 to go over its vision for the Main Street corridor. HRA commissioners talked about preferences, parking and their focus, among other things.
The property is zoned C2 for a commercial office district, which allows business, medical and professional services. The land use is guided by the Mississippi Connections Plan, which means the city is always continuing to evaluate and review options.
The corner of Main Street and Gates Avenue is an entry point to the main connection between the Downtown District, and with the redesign of Highway 169, the area will become more of a thoroughfare with Gates Avenue as the alternative north-south connection.
The Mississippi Connections Plan does outline such uses in this area as multi-family, a mixed use. Commissioners were asked to consider what type of density and what kind of layout they want to see. The city has had some developer interest, according to Colleen Eddy, a city staff member who serves as an economic development specialist.
Main Street has already been morphing into a commercial office district with a number of homes being converted partially or entirely into businesses.
It was the consensus of the commission to propose the block to have a focus on commercial uses, generating property taxes but open to residential use, according to minutes of the meeting. The area is part of a walkable community, and parking needs are being addressed for whatever is proposed for the area, with it likely being accessed from Gates Avenue or Third Street, the minutes said.
Commissioner Dennis Chuba felt it was important to remember this is a TIF district.
“Residential uses would not be taxed the same way as commercial businesses,” he said during the meeting.
Commissioner Nate Ovall stated the primary objective of this whole development has been seeking the function of opportunity when these properties became available.
“This has been accomplished by getting a clean canvas,” Ovall said.
Commissioners stayed away from getting too deep in the weeds, wanting developers to come in with their ideas and proposals. Commissioner Michelle Eder agreed with that approach so as not to limit possibilities.
So did Larry Toth, the chair of the HRA.
“I don’t want us to pigeonhole the project,” Toth said. “I’d rather have developers come in with their experience and knowledge to outline what we should consider.”
Ovall said it’s kind of a chicken-and-egg story. The developers may put more effort into something if they know what the HRA wants.
Plans to have forums for developers have been tough to have in a pandemic, but Eddy has reached out to developers who expressed an interest in the forum and said interest has been high. She estimated more than 140 developers have expressed some level of interest. It’s hoped that there will be a meeting with developers in March.
“2021 is going to be an exciting year,” Eddy said. “This is definitely spiking people’s interest.”
The Nov. 2 feedback from the HRA is, of course, part of the larger discussion of Mississippi Connections, a document that was created in 2012. It is the city’s framework and long-range vision for the 400-acre core of Elk River.
The task force that developed the plan had as its mission to develop a comprehensive plan that will redefine the greater downtown area to preserve its historical character while promoting the future viability of the community.
The downtown area of Elk River is the oldest part of the city and has long been considered the heart of the city, officials say.
This area, the businesses in particular, have seen shopping patterns change, impacting the success of their businesses, according to the executive summary of the plan.
“Further, the downtown businesses, and the residential neighborhoods surrounding it, will be impacted by expected changes to Highway 10 in the next two decades,” the summary published on Nov. 19, 2012, states. “Unaddressed, these changes can be devastating to fragile neighborhoods and businesses that are important to the community of Elk River.”
The document was created to provide guidance to property owners, stakeholders and community leadership to position the area in such a way that strengthens the area to survive the impacts of time and change; methods to re-establish the downtown area as a destination; a desirable address to do business, live, and enjoy the diversity of uses in a character-rich downtown amid the hustle and bustle of a growing community.
The plan itself was prepared by a City Council-appointed task force composed of 18 members representing a variety of community interests. Deliberations took place over the course of 11 meetings, which covered a one-year time period in 2006 and 2007.
The framework provides the blueprint for creating an environment and culture that encourages private reinvestment, and is supported by a robust business climate; strong, affordable residential neighborhoods; diverse recreational opportunities; an agreed-upon transportation framework; recognition of its historical place; and enhancing opportunities for connections with the community.
This task force — which had been tabled in 2007 so the City Council could work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on a more defined Highway 10 plans through the city that was formulated in 2008 — was reconvened in 2011 with additional resident and business representatives, to finish its work with the benefit of more information on the potential future of Highway 10.
Since then, the state has committed $157 million to convert Highway 169 to a freeway and millions more to upgrade Highway 10 in Anoka.
The city of Elk River is marketing the Highway 169 project as Highway 169 Redefine, a term also used to describe the changes sought to create a greater downtown area in Elk River.
The planning for Highway 10 in Ramsey and Elk River will resume. Transportation planning leaders from the area are seeking input from interested motorists for an Elk River Highway 10 Corridor Study that has started and runs through Jan. 19.
The city of Elk River, in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Sherburne and Anoka counties, and the city of Ramsey are seeking motorist feedback through a survey on an interactive map regarding mobility along Highway 10 from Highway 169/101 to Alpine Drive.
The goal of the study is to create a vision for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, manages congestion, and aligns with the city’s development goals.
This virtual open house is in lieu of an in-person community engagement meeting; however, questions and comments are still encouraged via the designated project website, and/or directed to city of Elk River Public Works Director and Chief Engineer Justin Femrite via email at jfemrite@elkrivermn.gov or by phone at 763-635-1051.
The drum beat goes on for Elk River’s 400-acre core downtown, and the redevelopment of Main and Gates is hoped to spark development up and down Main Street in Elk River out to Highway 169, which will be separated from the highway traffic when the highway becomes a freeway.
