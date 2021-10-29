by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Elk River Police Department has recently received more than a dozen reports of stolen mail on the east side of the city.
The cases relate to an incident reported on Sept. 26, in which an Elk River Police Department officer collected two bags of mail from employees at the Elk River Country Club, who had located scattered mail on the property.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers sorted through the mail and found that it belonged to residents of Ramsey and multiple Elk River households.
All mail belonging to residents of Ramsey was dropped off with Ramsey police. All other mail was placed into evidence.
The Elk River Police Department then mailed a letter to those Elk River residents whose mail was found along with instructions on retrieving the mail that was being held at the police department for safekeeping, and a number of them have come to the police department to retrieve their mail.
Residents were also encouraged to be vigilant of their credit, identities, and bank accounts, Gacke said.
In a recent Facebook post related to the matter, the Elk River Police Department also asked residents to be the eyes and ears of the neighborhood, write down the license plates of suspicious vehicles, and call 911 if they see anything out of the ordinary.
Police report that thieves are looking for cash, checks, gift cards, account numbers, Social Security numbers, and other identifying information like names and dates of birth.
The Elk River Police Department offers a few tips to help people avoid having personal information stolen:
• Go green by switching to paperless billing.
• Drop checks off directly to the post office, rather than leaving them in a mailbox with the flag up.
• Consider purchasing a lockable mailbox, which allows the postal carrier to deliver mail through a slot but requires a key to open and retrieve mail.
