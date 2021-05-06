The Magnus Veterans Foundation is hosting its first golf tournament on June 11 at Daytona Golf Club in Dayton. There will be a shotgun start. The plan is to make the tournament an annual event.
Organizers are looking for sponsors to help the veterans and the families the Magnus Veterans Wellness Center will serve.
All proceeds will be used to support the foundation’s mission to heal and honor veterans and their families through community fellowship and a comprehensive approach to restoring the mind, body, heart, and spirit.
For more information, contact Diane Peters at 763-639-1573.
