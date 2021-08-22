Magnus Veterans Foundation taking Twins fans and vets to Target Field for game

Jerry Hagen, of the Magnus Veterans Foundation, explained the Minnesota Twins tickets that are available at the last installment of the Concerts on the Lawn at the Magnus Wellness Center in Dayton. The Beattles tribute band, A Hard Day's Night performed.

The Magnus Veterans Foundation is holding the Great Side by Side Giveaway that includes a free bus ride to Target Field to see the Minnesota Twins play Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Those who are interested can buy two tickets, and receive third free to enjoy and/or donate to a veteran.

People can by also buy one ticket and receive the second for 25% off. Under this arrangement:

— Field box tickets are $47 for the first, and the second can be purchased for $35.25.

— Home plate view tickets are $31, with the second ticket costing $23.25.

— Porch view tickets are $25 with the second going for $18.75.

The bus ride is free for all, according to the event organizers. The bus will leave at 5 p.m. from Rogers Middle School parking lot.

