Magnus Veterans Foundation taking Twins fans and vets to Target Field for game

The Magnus Veterans Foundation is holding the Great Side by Side Giveaway that includes a free bus ride to Target Field to see the Minnesota Twins play Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Those who are interested can buy two tickets, and receive third free to enjoy and/or donate to a veteran.
People can by also buy one ticket and receive the second for 25% off. Under this arrangement:
— Field box tickets are $47 for the first, and the second can be purchased for $35.25.
— Home plate view tickets are $31, with the second ticket costing $23.25.
— Porch view tickets are $25 with the second going for $18.75.
The bus ride is free for all, according to the event organizers. The bus will leave at 5 p.m. from Rogers Middle School parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.