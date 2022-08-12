Magnus hosting concerts, speaker Captain Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer, who led rescue effort

Capt. Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer, a Minnesota native, was called upon to lead a Humanitarian Aid Response Team in Thailand

The Magnus Wellness Center, 16861 Dayton Road in Dayton, is hosting a Magnus and Friends Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tags

Load comments