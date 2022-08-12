Magnus hosting concerts, speaker Captain Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer, who led rescue effort

The musical entertainment for the event features; Hitchville, local talent starting at 1 p.m., Royal Pop with band members coming from across 3 cities – New York City, Chicago & the Twin Cities starting at 4:30pm and Matt Tucker from Nashville, NC starting at 7 p.m.
There will be a special guest Speaker at 3 p.m. Captain Mitch Torrel, U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Officer, a Minnesota native, was called upon to lead a Humanitarian Aid Response Team in Tham Luang, Thailand. As the operations officer responsible for senior level coordination between, military, civilian, and diplomatic entities; Captain Torrel helped develop, coordinate, and implement a rescue plan across cultural and linguistic divides.
The Tham Luang Cave Rescue was a resounding success, saving the lives of all trapped 12 soccer boys and their coach in the flooded cave as depicted in the National Geographic Documentary Film “The Rescue”.
A MEGA-Raffle will include incredible prizes, such as a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport; a Pheasant Hunt Package for 6 hunters; Wild Hockey Package; Viking Football package; to name a few…..
Buy your MEGA-Raffle tickets at Magnus Veterans Foundation during normal business hours Monday–Thursday 8:00am to 4:00pm or at any of our other events, or call Diane at 763-639-1573.
Food trucks will be on site with a wide variety of tastes to choose from with adult beverages.
This event will include a HUGE Kids Karnival with doors opening at 11:30am. Including Free Games, Prizes, Carnival Foods and Treats. Touch of Magic - Fabulous Face Painting and Brilliant Balloon Artists will be there from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will also be a bicycle giveaway drawing for twelve lucky kids at 4 p.m. BOB106 FM will be onsite and broadcasting live to share our event.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and and friends.
Proceeds from the inaugural Annual Magnus & Friends Festival will be used to support Veterans and family members with FREE specialized health care at Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus in Dayton.
