The end of January brings us to the beginning of the 2022 legislative session, and preparations are already underway to tackle crucial issues.
While this may not be a budget year in the traditional sense, many decisions will likely involve the state’s historic $7.7 billion budget surplus. Hardworking Minnesotans are facing higher costs on nearly every purchase due to record-setting inflation continuing to soar under the Biden administration. Now is the time to deliver historic tax cuts and return the tax over-collection to those who overpaid.
One area to target tax relief should be eliminating state taxes on Social Security. Reports show Minnesota is among the least tax-friendly states for retirees and a contributing factor of the exodus of people leaving Minnesota for warmer states with lower taxes. Ending the state tax on Social Security would be a welcome improvement, particularly for those on fixed incomes.
We should also take quick action to eliminate the tax increase Minnesota businesses recently suffered with increased Unemployment Insurance rates. Our great businesses have already suffered significantly and should not be further harmed by increased unemployment costs resulting from Gov. Walz’s poor decision making and subjective mandates which forced good people to lose their jobs. — Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton. Lucero represents District 30B, which covers all or parts of Elk River, Otsego, Albertville, St. Michael, Hanover and Dayton. He can be reached through mail at P.O. Box 27, Dayton, 55327, email rep.eric.lucero@house.mn or via phone at 651-296-1534.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.