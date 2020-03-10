by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, and Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, held a series of one-hour listening sessions throughout their district on Saturday, Feb. 29, with their final session at the Otsego Denny’s. Ten constituents attended the meeting and posed questions on a broad range of issues, including voter ID and election security, health care, environmental concerns and taxes.
One constituent asked for information on the proposed voter ID bill Senate Republicans are advancing. Both Kiffmeyer and Lucero voiced their support for the bill, which will require a voter ID for those who do not have a valid driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Voter ID cards will be free of charge, as will printing of any required supplemental documentation required, such as birth certificates or marriage licenses.
When asked if transportation would be provided to individuals who were unable to drive or who did not have access to public transportation, both expressed the belief that this number of people would be relatively low. Lucero acknowledged this might be a problem for a very small number of voters.
“I would be willing to pay state dollars to drive them to places” where they could obtain the ID, he said.
Kiffmeyer, however, did not support this.
“These very same people who might not have an ID are often on welfare and they get to the welfare office to apply for their welfare benefits. That’s the same place where they can get the free ID.”
Social services, including welfare, are provided by the county social services department, and voter IDs would be issued by the department of public safety, which is often housed in the same building in larger counties.
Election security was also raised.
“I am very concerned with election integrity,” another constituent said. “I want assurance from the two of you that the paper ballot will remain as a priority of yours and that we will not be using computerized systems.”
“I’m in charge of that committee,” Kiffmeyer said. “I have stood up for that.” Counties have come to her, wanting to save money by moving to electronic voting, but she remains a fierce proponent of paper ballots. When recounts do happen, paper ballots are counted by hand, not run through the voting machine.
Lucero voiced similar beliefs. “As a technologist, I would never do away with paper ballots. It is needed as the original copy.”
Another constituent raised concerns about the current flu outbreak and the rising number of cases of COVID-19, especially in relation to paid sick time. She mentioned she and her child had been sick with the flu last week.
“I was lucky,” she said. “I had paid time off, so I was able to stay home, and I didn’t go into work and get all of my co-workers sick. But not everyone has that, particularly people who work in the service industry. Would you support any kind of legislation that would give both full- and part-time people paid sick time?”
“No, I would not support that,” Lucero said.
“I also do not support it,” Kiffmeyer said, citing employment contract law. “Involving ourselves [the government] in employment contract law has a lot of pitfalls. The other thing is the cost. It is a huge cost.”
With COVID-19 spreading in the United States, another constituent asked what support citizens should expect if the government is mandating self-quarantines of people exposed to the virus, which would result in lost wages.
Lucero reiterated his statement. “I don’t support government-mandated time off for vacation or sick time.” He also pointed to the contract between employer and employee, indicating that these types of things are part of the negotiation process between these two entities. “If an employee wants sick time or time off for vacation, and this employer is not willing to give it, then they don’t need to work there.”
“How can we protect the general population from getting sick?” a constituent asked, noting his concerns because of his propensity toward lung infections. “Is there anything we can do?”
“The government is not the solution,” Lucero responded.
Kiffmeyer suggested people self-isolate if they were concerned about getting sick or if they were worried about exposing others if they were sick while working, and to consider asking to be reassigned to a task that would limit their contact with others. She indicated that the coronavirus is most dangerous for elderly citizens. “Other people’s ability to cope with it are really quite strong,” she said. “We’re really not all that fragile.”
Another constituent brought up the subject of the environment and climate change, and asked what Kiffmeyer and Lucero were willing to do to protect Minnesota’s natural resources. Both expressed skepticism about climate change but agreed on the importance of clean water and air.
Kiffmeyer said that Minnesota has already taken significant steps to protect the environment.
“A lot has happened,” she said. She also pointed out that environmental issues were bigger than the state. “It’s global. We’ve done so much here,” but we can’t control what happens in other countries.
“We all share the same objectives,” Lucero added. “We want the air and the water to be clean.”
Taxes were brought up by another constituent, and Lucero and Kiffmeyer both voiced their support for tax cuts across the board. “Two years ago, on the state level, we did a nearly $600 million tax cut,” she said. “This year we have proposed over a billion dollars of a tax cut in the Senate. That is a hundred percent removal of the income tax on Social Security checks.”
