Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, defeated DFL challenger Brad Kovach in his reelection bid for Minnesota House District 30B.
With 9 of 9 precincts reporting he garnered 17,541 votes or 66% of the vote over Kovach, who got 9,011 votes or 34% of the vote.
