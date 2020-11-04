Lucero defeats Kovach
Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, defeated DFL challenger Brad Kovach in his reelection bid for Minnesota House District 30B.

With 9 of 9 precincts reporting he garnered 17,541 votes or 66% of the vote over Kovach, who got 9,011 votes or 34% of the vote.

