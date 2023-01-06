Sen. Eric Lucero

Sen. Eric Lucero

 2014_PB

Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, took the oath of office as a Minnesota state senator on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Lucero is serving his first term representing Senate District 30, which includes Rockford Township, Hanover, St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Elk River, Nowthen, and western Oak Grove.

Load comments