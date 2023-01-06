Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, took the oath of office as a Minnesota state senator on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Lucero is serving his first term representing Senate District 30, which includes Rockford Township, Hanover, St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego, Elk River, Nowthen, and western Oak Grove.
“I’m incredibly humbled by the trust people have placed in me to represent their values and priorities as the next state senator for our community,” Lucero said. “While I am beginning a new chapter in the Minnesota Senate, my commitment to the people I represent will never change. I am excited to continue working to advance constitutional principles, limited government, and policies that empower individuals and families.”
Lucero encourages constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer ideas. He can be reached at his office at 2413 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave., St. Paul; by email at sen.eric.lucero@senate.mn; or by phone at 651-296-5655.
Lucero will serve on three committees: As the Republican lead on the Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee and as a member on the Education Finance Committee and the Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee. Prior to being elected to the Senate, Lucero served eight years in the Minnesota House of Representatives and two years as a council member for the city of Dayton.
