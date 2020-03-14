Love of autos brings photographer, mechanic together for open house

A unique partnership between two very different area businesses has formed around a similar passion: automobiles. J Grammond Photography and AJ’s Complete Automotive have joined forces and will host an open house for both the business, and the new gallery of images installed on the walls.

The images are of vintage cars and trucks as well as Petroliana and Americana. There will be live music by Mo Putnam; free mini-donuts by Mac’s Mini’s; door prizes, and more. The public is invited to this event. slated for Thursday, March 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at AJ’s Complete Automotive in Elk River.

