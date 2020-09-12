Loren Volk named city’s Volunteer of the Month

Loren Volk has been named the Elk River Volunteer of the Month.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Volk for his many contributions and commitment to the Elk River community through voluntary personal service.
Volk’s recognition comes after many years of actively giving to the community through his church, local schools and community events as well as just being a thoughtful neighbor who helps others in need.
He has been a Minnesota DNR firearms instructor for over 17 years. He has volunteered during special programs at Guardian Angels and participated in Habitat for Humanity for several years.
Volk also has a legacy of volunteer service through Elk River High School ski and swim programs.
The Elk River man is an active member of Saint Andrew’s Church and serves on the Parish Council and cemetery maintenance crew. He is an active member of the Knights of Columbus (K.C.) and has taken on leadership roles such as Grand Knight and Financial Secretary, as well as coordinator for many K.C. breakfasts, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meals and lasagna supper events.
Learn how you can nominate someone for Mayor Dietz’s Volunteer of the Month by visiting: ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.