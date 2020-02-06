Initial meeting attracts more than one dozen interested persons; 75 needed to submit application for group
by Jim Boyle
Editor
One of the oldest and largest fraternal and charitable organizations in America would like to locate its next lodge in the Elk River area.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, with nearly 2,000 lodges nationwide, is big on helping youth and veterans in the communities they serve.
There are at least a dozen people from Elk River who want to see it happen. Eleven individuals expressed a strong desire following an informational meeting on Jan. 22 to gauge interest in an Elks Lodge in Elk River. Nearly 30 people attended — half were already connected to Elks Lodges and were there in support of the effort. About 15 fresh faces also turned out, according to Craig DeForge, the chairman of new lodge development.
“We have started lodges in communities where fewer people have attended the first informational meeting,” Craig DeForge told the crowd. More work is needed, however. The next step is to grow that of interested members to 50 and eventually 75.
“Once we have 50 interested (persons), we can start the paperwork for the application process,” DeForge said. “Seventy-five is the number of people needed to start a new club.”
Chris Dehmer, of Elk River, attended the meeting at the suggestion of a friend who is an Elks Lodge member in the Minneapolis unit. He came away impressed with the amount of charitable work the Elks do for youth and veterans.
“I believe our community has a lot of people that are interested in giving back to the community but do not know how to start,” Dehmer said. “An Elks lodge would provide a place for people to gather with others that have the same goal in mind of helping in the community.”
At least one Elk River man who attended the Jan. 22 event is a current member of the Masons that meets in Osseo and was a member of the Sherburne Lodge when the Masons had a presence in Elk River.
“I wonder if the Masons could ever start back up here again,” Todd Roskaft said. “They were in Elk River for nearly 140 years, and had put some roots down.”
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, which was founded more than 150 years ago, would like to plant itself in Elk River and put down roots of its own.
It was a group of theater types in New York that went by another name that got the Elks organization started. When one of the members of the Jolly Corks died, leaving a wife and children destitute, they decided in addition to good fellowship, they needed a more enduring organization to serve those in need. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was born in 1868, and it grew rapidly with its social activities and benefit performances.
In the ensuing years, membership expanded to other professions. By 1871, the first lodge was established.
The Elks became very interested in helping veterans by the time World War I broke out, funding a 700-bed hospital that later was donated to the federal government and became the first VA hospital.
Later, it took up giving 40,000 rehabilitation, vocational and educational loans to disabled veterans who were ineligible for government help or were waiting for approval of their applications for assistance. This service was so effective that the federal government followed the order’s example; they set up a revolving fund and took over this activity. The GI Bill, which makes funds available to veterans for education, had its genesis from this Elks program.
Elks leaders also developed a national memorial to veterans, which stands in Chicago.
Members of Elks Lodges have stayed true to their mission of helping veterans through the years, and nowadays they find themselves doing a lot for homeless veterans, including the administration of a program that gets veterans set up with the necessities to be successful once they have helped them secure housing.
Its support of youth has emerged and grown over the decades to include scholarships, a free-throw basketball contest and drug awareness as well as an Americanism Essay Contest and a dictionary project.
Here in Minnesota, 24 clubs send youth ages 9-13 to camp on a 270-acre parcel of land in Nisswa.
The clubs also serve their home communities in ways unique to each community.
“They’re really good about partnering with other organizations and finding ways to individualize programs to help the communities they serve,” DaForge said.
Minnesota’s Minneapolis lodge has a 134-year-old presence in the state. The St. Cloud Elks Lodge happens to be the closest one to Elk River. Of the two dozen lodges in the state, the others include ones in Brooklyn Park (where DeForge is a member), Hopkins and Hutchinson.
The order is a non-political, non-sectarian and strictly American fraternity. Proposal for membership in the order is only by invitation of a member in good standing. To be accepted as a member, one must be an American citizen, believe in God, be of good moral character and be at least 21 years old.
The order spends more than $80 million every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in such fields as benefiting special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation scholarships, Scouting, athletic teams, veterans works, a national “Hoop Shoot” free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.
Additionally, every lodge observes June 14 as Flag Day, a tradition the Elks began in 1907 and was later adopted by the Congress as an official observance.
Lodges are supposed to be more than a building where the group meets. According to the organization’s website: “Elks Lodges bring so much more to their communities than just a building, golf course or pool. They are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up.
“Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.”
Here are some examples listed on the group’s website:
— Elks in Alexandria, Virginia, hold a soup kitchen at the Lodge each weekday at lunch, serving 30 people, many of whom are veterans.
— Wheeling, West Virginia, Elks Lodge hosts local youth once a week for a wholesome meal. They also provide homework help and invite community leaders to speak at the meals.
— Elks in Lockport, New York, provide an annual weeklong summer camp tailored to meet the needs of people with disabilities.
DeForge has had his eye on the Elk River, Otsego and Rogers area and has marveled at its growth. He moved to Minnesota from New Jersey 21 years ago.
“I keep my eye out for areas within the state that may be able to support a lodge and benefit from having it in their community,” DeForge told the Star News. “I believe that the Elk River area is one.”
The question now is if 75 people who live in the Elk River area feel the same way and want to be part of an Elks Lodge here.
