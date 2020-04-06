by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River woman is spearheading a local effort to make homemade masks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am making masks and can’t keep up with the need,” Jeanne Peabody wrote in a post on Nextdoor. “The clinics need them, the cancer centers are asking for them, the nursing homes are asking for them. Truck drivers and MTC drivers have called and asked if they could have them because of their close contact with the public.”
As a result, she’s asking people to help.
Contacted Tuesday by the Star News, Peabody said she started sewing masks for use in the fight against the coronavirus after her daughter suggested it. Her daughter’s best friend works at a cancer center and told her they have a desperate need for masks.
Peabody estimates that she has made about 50 masks so far.
“Once you make a few, you get faster,” she said,
Others are joining her in the effort and Peabody said she needs people to sew and to cut fabric. She’s also looking for donations of 100% cotton fabric (preferably quilt-shop quality) and 1/4 inch and 1/8 inch elastic. She’d also like people to tell her where the masks are needed.
She said she’s well aware that the homemade masks aren’t like the N95 respirators used by health professionals, but they still are in demand. And, it feels good to take action by sewing them.
“I feel that I can do something,” she said. “I don’t feel so helpless and I’m getting the same kind of response from other people.”
Peabody has been sewing for years and at one point started the Calico Junction quilt shop in Elk River with a friend. She later worked other jobs, retiring six years ago as a paraprofessional at Twin Lakes Elementary School in Elk River.
To offer your help with the mask project, contact Peabody at kjpeabody@msn.com or call her at 612-991-5718.
“We’ll do this until they say, ‘Stop,’” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.