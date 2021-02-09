A local woman was among the people hurt in a rash of crashes on slick roads Monday in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Paula Keener, 51, of Zimmerman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder south on Highway 169 in Princeton when it left the roadway at the First Street bridge and rolled over shortly before 7:30 a.m. She was taken to Fairview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reported 314 crashes, including 33 with injuries and one fatality, statewide from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday. There also were 64 vehicles that had spun out or were off the road.

