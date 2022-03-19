by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars crowned a pair of state champions at its VFW Invitational AA and A Bantam hockey tournament on March 13 in the Cornerstone Arena at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River.
The organization has been crowning state bantam hockey champions since 1956, with the first one happening during the St. Paul Winter Carnival. The group will now consider adding a girls tournament in the future, according to Jim Hesselgrave, a local member of the Elk River-Rogers VFW Post and the state VFW hockey chairman.
This year’s boys tournament kicked off Friday, March 11, with games in both the Cornerstone and Kiser Construction rinks at the event center during the day and a banquet for more than 750 catered on site by Serrano Brothers Catering.
“Serrano Brothers Catering met and exceeded all of our expectations,” Hesselgrave said. “The whole team of Tim (Dalton), Rich (Czech) and Laura (Estby) at the (event center) did. I have no complaints.”
Hesselgrave and Tom Nichols, the gambling manager for the Elk River-Rogers Post, were the lightning rods that helped bring the tournament here in 1990 at the Elk River Ice Arena and now again in 2022 in the new facility.
Some of the most thrilling games came at the end of the tournament, with three of the six final games going into overtime (one championship, one third-place game and one consolation game) between the AA tournament and A tournament.
St. Louis Park beat Centennial 3-2 in overtime of the AA championship.
Brainerd took Buffalo 6-5 in overtime for third place in the AA tournament.
St. Cloud beat Rochester 2-0 in the consolation game of the AA tournament. Elk River was knocked out in the second round by St. Cloud.
Warroad beat Forest Lake 7-4 in the championship A game.
Monticello took Thief River Falls 2-2 in the third-place A game.
Moorhead took Cambridge-Isanti in overtime of the A consolation game.
Catered banquet attracted 750 people
Barry Henriksen, state commander of the VFW, addressed a crowd at the banquet.
“We received amazing help from the Elk River Hockey Association, Bantam Team players, and families with setting up all of the tables and chairs,” said Melody Shryock, the 2021-22 VFW Auxiliary state youth activities chairwoman. “They also assisted with take-down. I don’t know if we could have done all of that work without them.”
Special guests also included Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 Commander David Boily, former NHL player and Elk River native Nate Prosser and Elk River Mayor John Dietz.
The 2022 VFW State Hockey Tournament banquet was the largest event held in the field house to date and it was a great success, Shryock said.
“We were honored to have the mayor in attendance, and I believe Nate Prosser’s messages about the importance of character and working hard for what you want are very important for our youth to hear, ... especially in our current societal climate,” Shryock said. “We couldn’t come up with a more appropriate keynote speaker than Prosser. ...
“The field house was a large and comfortable facility and we were very proud to show off the event center,” Shryock said. “I remember playing in the old ‘barn’ arena and the two outdoor rinks as a youth. ... The new community facility is a testament to Elk River’s commitment to its residents and their hockey pride.”
