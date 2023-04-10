by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Area United Way, a supporter of nonprofits since 1969, has pumped donations totaling more than $5 million into the place it lives, works and loves.
The pandemic changed how the organization operated, and, in some cases, once-vital programming fell by the wayside. The organization, led by executive director Kat Sarff, took a good hard look at itself in 2022 with the help of a consultant it hired with a grant.
The group concluded it was time to go back to their roots and to double down on its efforts. It has established a series of three pillars to guide it in an effort at making community connections, providing financial support and directing support to local nonprofits.
“We know when the nonprofit organizations are supported, they are better equipped to do their very best in their area of expertise, creating a stronger community,” Sarff said. “We want to make sure that our nonprofit partners are fully equipped in every capacity.”
As part of these three pillars, the organization launched its first weekly podcast this past Tuesday, April 4, featuring the first of many nonprofits to be featured. The podcast called Community United can be found at https://sherburneunitedway.org/podcast/.
The local United Way chapter has also held the first of what it hopes will be many Directors United meetings for area directors of nonprofits in an effort to support them.
And it’s working on becoming a hub for nonprofits as they work out the logistics of compiling and presenting volunteer opportunities available at the various nonprofits.
SCAUW believes that fully equipped nonprofits will be able to connect to one another, share their offerings and needs with the public, receive funding, training, and be able to share resources.
“By empowering our community nonprofits, they can continue to advance their own missions with ease, which builds a stronger Sherburne County area,” Sarff said.
Right now the United Way lists volunteer opportunities on its website, but it is in the process of seeing if it’s going to add software to its effort of connecting nonprofits with volunteers.
The local chapter of the United Way will continue to operate its Dolly Parton Imagination Station to promote reading among children and families. It also will continue to host Community Connect events that have been bringing people and services together for more than a decade.
The iEmpower program, which helped youth, was no longer sustainable after the pandemic added pressure on teachers and schools, sending them scurrying in different directions to help their students and tend to students’ social emotional learning needs in different ways.
That put SCAUW at a crossroads.
“Who are we, what do we do and what do we want to do, and where do we want to go from here?” Sarff said. “Our marketing consultant helped us answer those questions.”
Simply put, SCAUW provides local nonprofits with a support system that offers community connections and financial support, and unites directors with networking and educational opportunities.
“Those are the three main areas we’re focusing on,” Sarff said. “There’s things we have done for a long time and things we have wanted to do for a long time. Let’s double down on those efforts and rather than go wide, let’s go deeper. We’re already doing it, let’s just do it better.”
The organization has had one Directors United meeting in Elk River and more are planned. A half dozen organizations and three Sherburne County departments were represented at the first one. Another 10 nonprofits have expressed interest in attending. Those meetings will be on the third Thursday of the month.
Sarff said the organization used to have a group that got together called “Nonprofit Connections,” but the pandemic “made everything crazy.” The group tried going online, but that wasn’t working.
“We need to support one another now more than ever,” Sarff said. “Nonprofits and the people at the county want to be involved, and so do school districts, to see what nonprofits are in the area and how everyone can support one another.”
The local chapter of United Way is also looking at holding a separate meeting in Princeton to engage nonprofits in that area that are led more by volunteers and volunteer boards rather than directors.
“We’re pivoting there, and as soon as we figure out how to get everyone in the same room we will move forward,” Sarff said.
Educational opportunities and training on grant writing and other topics like software will be offered to these groups. A shared calendar and a sharing of offerings are also in the mix of uniting directors.
“Some directors take over from someone who has been director and they hand the keys over,” Sarff said. “Others like Molly Schroeder at The Wave in Big Lake are brand new. Our question is how do we figure it all out together.”
The podcasts are also part of developing community connections, as are the Community Connect event and the continuation of the Imagination Library, which helps a lot of the clients that nonprofit partners have.
The first podcast features Debbi Rydberg, of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, who shared during the podcast that when the chamber first formed in 1968, one of its first initiatives was to start a local chapter of the United Way. It completed that task in 1969.
In the podcast Rydberg shares her background and the Chamber’s mission of promoting, advocating, connecting and educating its members. She also talks about how the chamber’s leadership program has operated over the years and how it has added an advanced course that includes community betterment projects.
That is dovetailing with the local United Way.
“We want to shine a light on all these nonprofits who are doing amazing things,” Sarff said. “We don’t need to have more programming. We need to support the ones who are already doing the hard work and figuring out how we support them.”
Community United Podcasts are planned to drop each Tuesday, starting with the next one on April 11 featuring Molly Schroeder of The Wave in Big Lake.
Volunteer Janet McCarty will be featured on the third episode.
Lana Lambrecht, of Spark 2 Hope, will be featured in the fourth episode.
Becoming a hub for volunteerism is also on its list of ways to make community connections.
Financial support will continue to come from the United We Shiver event and grants.
SCAUW just closed its grant application window and it has 20 applicants.
Sarff said they will need grant reviewers, if anyone is interested in deciding where the funds go. A community investment meeting will be April 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The link to sign up is on the volunteer page of the SCAUW website at https://sherburneunitedway.org/.
To check out volunteer opportunities, visit https://sherburneunitedway.org/volunteer/.
The organization is in the process of planning a community-wide volunteer initiative in the fall.
“We are also looking for active board members if anyone is interested in our new trajectory,” Sarff said.
