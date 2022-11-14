The old adage that it “takes a village” was on display at the Sherburne County Area United Way Community Connect event at Elk River High School on Oct. 18.

“We brought together our village of organizations that have local services and resources to provide the greater community,” said Kat Sarff, executive director of SCAUW. “Thirty-seven organizations showed up to serve and offer resources to 237 members of the community.”

