More than 4,000 locations, including several in the greater Elk River area, will offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts will be collected Nov. 16-23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades.
Here are area drop-off sites:
•River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River.
•Nowthen Alliance Church, 19653 Nowthen Blvd., Nowthen.
•New Life Church, 2061 100th Ave., Princeton.
•Northridge Fellowship, 12522 Main St., Rogers.
•Electro Industries, 2150 W. River St., Monticello.
For more information, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.