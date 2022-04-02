Dayna Koehn will sing national anthem
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Dayna Koehn enjoys sharing music, and the singer/songwriter has learned to keep expectations at a minimum.
That approach has put the Elk River woman at the center of Target Center three times in about six months to sing the national anthem — each time for a wider viewing market.
She will be on a national stage Sunday at Target Center to sing for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four Championship. The game will be covered by ESPN, just two days after the release of Koehn’s latest single “Invisible.”
“I don’t ever expect anything,” she said of her pursuit to perform in front of crowds. “Being a musician I have learned to be in the moment and enjoy what I am doing today, because it’s not a very predictable field. I’m always excited to sing with every opportunity I have.”
Her first opportunity to sing the national anthem at Target Center was for a Minnesota Lynx game.
“I always love singing the national anthem because of the emotion it evokes,” Koehn said. “I just try to do the best I can to keep the focus on the message of the song and the song itself and not on me. I don’t do a lot of vocal acrobatics.
“I tend to sing it straight and do it as best as I physically can.”
That was September of last year that she got the call to sing for the WNBA.
“I was excited to sing for the Lynx because it was the women’s basketball team,” she said. “I just loved the feeling of camaraderie — being there with women pursuing their passions. They’re doing something they love, and it was really fun to support (women’s basketball) in that way.
“Women’s basketball is not as popular as men’s basketball. It’s not that it’s not as good, or that they don’t work as hard. It’s just that’s where we’re at. I love being able to uplift other women even if it’s just playing a supporting role.”
She let organizers know if a need came up again to find a singer for the national anthem, she would be more than willing.
That call came in December of last year — much sooner than she expected. This time it was for an NBA game featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“The energy level was higher just because there were more people at that game,” Koehn said. “The energy level was just amped up for the Timberwolves. It made my heart thump a little bit when I was walking out to center court.”
She will be back at center court on Sunday, April 3, for the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.
“I’m trying not to think about it too much,” she said. “Seeing the energy level ramp up with the last two games, I am anticipating more energy in the arena.”
In her head she will return to her roots.
“I just try to communicate the song as best as I can,” she said. “I will be relying on my own training and skill set.
“And then I will freak out afterwards. I’ll be thinking to myself ‘I can’t believe I just did that.’ ”
Worked as a music therapist until the pandemic hit
Prior to the pandemic, Koehn worked as a music therapist for more then a decade. What she loves about music therapy is the shared experience you get with people.
“I have learned in a performance setting you’re still communicating and connecting with people,” she said. “I enjoy being a conduit of music. Once it’s out there, it’s their experience and it’s not really mine anymore once I sing a note.”
It took about four days before the mass shutdowns from COVID-19 for her career to be sidelined. She worked mostly in memory care facilities and nursing homes. She contracted with them to provide services.
She has now transitioned to work in real estate, but music remains a very big part of her life. In fact, it is her life. Everything else that she’s passionate about in life influences her music, whether it’s motherhood, her faith, her desire to promote mental health awareness or to share hope with people. She plans to go organically where God takes her.
For now, that includes Target Center and the release of more of her own music.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to sing for the NCAA and finally have an opportunity to release my first songs post-COVID,” she said.
Koehn was nominated for best new artist and for song of the year in 2019 by the Midwest Country Music Organization.
She was also a finalists for Minnesota State Fair Talent Show in 2021.
Her newest single, “Invisible,” is a special one to her. It’s a personal story of going through a hardship in her own life.
“I’m more excited for people to hear my song, than to sing (the national anthem),” she said.
She has sung “Invisible” live, but not often because it’s a hard one for her to sing. It takes her back to some dark days.
“Every single time somebody has come up to me afterwards and tells me a personal story about something in their life and how that song affected them,” she said. “I am hoping that the people that need to hear any music I create will hear it. That’s my hope.”
Koehn wants to write more songs. The music therapist has found her own song writing and singing is music therapy for herself. She finds it validating and process of it all builds her self-esteem.
Koehn can be found at www.daynakoehn.com and on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and SoundCloud.
Her new single “Invisible” can be found on ApplaudUs.com. The site is a new music platform designed specifically to support artists and help them reach fans, monetize their music and live streams, and help fans find new artists they will love.
The song will also be at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/daynakoehn/invisible.
You can also hear her Sunday night at about 7 p.m. at Target Center before the tip-off.
