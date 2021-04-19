It has been a year like never before, and children and families may be looking for reasons to get outside and have some fun.

Members of Elk River Boy Scout Troops and other troops in nearby communities will host an afternoon of fun for neighbors and community members from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds, located at 18335 Joplin St. in Elk River. There will be free activities for families led by local youth.

The event is expected to include a BB gun range, archery range and a variety of activities local Scouts chose to sponsor. Cornhole games, tug o’ war games, Frisbee and even kick ball are anticipated, according former Elk River Scoutmaster Todd Bouma.

Parking will be available in the lot between fairgrounds and the ballfields at the Dave Anderson Athletic Complex.

Organizers ask participants to practice social distancing and wear face coverings for protection of all.

