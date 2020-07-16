by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Sherburne County has 251 residents serving in the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program who volunteered 27,369 hours at 59 human service agencies in 2019.
Lisa Braun, aging services director for the city of St. Cloud, gave an update on the RSVP program Tuesday to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in Elk River.
RSVP’s mission is to engage men and women, ages 55 and up, in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the well-being of both self and community.
Braun said the RSVP volunteers are a critical resource in the community. They serve as tutors and mentors for youth, deliver meals and groceries to seniors, assist with transportation needs, play a key role in helping run food shelves and more.
Sherburne County itself is one of the beneficiaries of RSVP volunteers.
“They definitely are contributing to the county government as a whole in addition to the organizations located within Sherburne County,” Braun said.
She noted that in 2019, 16 RSVP volunteers worked 1,194 hours at the Sherburne County Government Center greeter desk, three served 378 hours in the county attorney’s office, three worked 102 hours in the license and records office, eight volunteered 70 hours with the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and safety prevention programs, and 19 served 5,436 hours as Sherburne County bailiffs.
The COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, has cut short some of the volunteer opportunities and changed others.
Braun said with COVID-19, RSVP volunteers have made many masks, served as online tutors and mentors for youth, made reassurance calls to older adults, done data entry and transported older adults to medical appointments.
While their volunteering benefits the community, it also is an avenue to keeping seniors healthy and independent, she said.
Among the benefits of volunteering are lower blood pressure, less depression and less social isolation, she said.
The program is seeking $86,101 in funding from Sherburne County in 2021. That’s down from $88,527 in 2020. Braun said the total cost to operate the program in Sherburne County is $121,032; the program also gets state and federal funding. The county budget will be finalized later this year.
“It is a great opportunity for our senior community to be involved,” County Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski said of RSVP.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing said the work the volunteers do is valuable and the community they form among themselves is healthy for seniors.
Braun agreed, saying, “They really do form a bond.”
