Between inflation and increases to market value, changes to the market value exclusion are needed, he says
If the valuations of property continue to rise and thus the amount of property tax also continues to rise as a result of increased property valuations Sherburne County will begin to see and quite possibly has already begun to experience valuable members of the community who are choosing to move and live elsewhere to avoid these intolerable increases.
If the valuation of my home and property in Big Lake Township can increase within one year by over $60,000 from 2022 to 2023 then why is it not possible for the homestead market value exclusion to also increase to match the rate of gain or rate of inflation.
When we purchased our home and property in 2018 the homestead market value exclusion was $15,451 and the taxable market value of our home was $226,649. This next year in 2023 the proposed taxable market value of our home will be $394,400 and the homestead market value exclusion reduced to only $1,600. In only five years the taxable market value has risen by $167,751, but the homestead market value exclusion has decreased by $13,851.
Decreasing the homestead market value exclusion based on the value of a home can be a burden on families, especially ones raising a family at home. When we first moved to Big Lake Township in 2018 our home and property was not much of a homestead although it had potential. Since 2018 every year we have made many changes to make our home and property more of a homestead. I find it worth mentioning that we use our entire property as a homestead. We are raising our three children at home and since starting a vegetable garden in 2019 we are continuing to expand our vegetable garden each year to supply our family with food for the entire year. We have planted and are continuing to plant additional fruit trees and other desirable trees while also adhering to the guidance from the Sherburne County Soil and Water Conservation District to cut down and eliminate undesirable and invasive trees from our property.
We use our property’s pastures to feed our animals which we use for eggs, milk, and milk products.
My wife and I together with our family work hard to support our local neighborhood and community by serving those who live near us and giving of our time and treasures. We give of our time by cleaning the roadway ditches around Sherburne County Road 35 and 156th Street NW by our home in the spring, summer, and fall of every year since we moved to Elk River in 2018.
We donate fresh vegetable and fruit produce from our gardens to our neighbors and others in the community to set an example of generosity and kindness to those in need. We have worked diligently to improve and repair the wear-and-tear and damages of our home and property to be good stewards and responsible managers of what has been entrusted to our care.
Since we do not have enough land to qualify as an agriculture homestead, our homestead market value exclusion will quickly expire if the value of our home continues to make such drastic increases and there are no changes to the homestead market value exclusion. We do not argue that a fair market valuation has been done to estimate the worth of our home and property, however, we do propose there are changes that can be made to the homestead market value exclusion and potentially other exclusions to better account for the recent increases in inflation in order to support those living in Sherburne County. Because we are experiencing the highest inflation in 39 years of over 7% since last year 2021 as reported by the US Labor Department data would it not be reasonable to also increase the homestead market value exclusion by the same percent of inflation of 7%.
There are changes that can be made to better support the residents of Big Lake Township and we urge those in power within Sherburne County to consider our plea. — William Schanus, Elk River
