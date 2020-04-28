More than 1,700 masks were donated Saturday, April 25, to Elk River Fire Station No. 1, 415 Jackson Ave., and Station No. 3, 13073 Orono Parkway, as part of a statewide mask drive.
Gov. Tim Walz launched the drive, calling on people to sew and donate homemade masks. The masks will be given to those living and working in congregate care facilities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Elk River Fire Department staff members are working with Sherburne County to determine which congregate care facilities in the area are in need of the masks.
