great pumpkin

Photo courtesy of Chris Brown

Chris Brown and his prize-winning giant pumpkin.

Chris Brown, of Nowthen, has won first place in the Minnesota State Fair’s giant pumpkin competition. His entry weighed in at 1,104.5 pounds.

He also won first place for a jumbo-sized tomato in a category of largest tomato, single bloom.

Watch for a story about Brown as well as other local State Fair coverage in the Saturday, Sept. 11, Star News.

Load comments