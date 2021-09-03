Chris Brown, of Nowthen, has won first place in the Minnesota State Fair’s giant pumpkin competition. His entry weighed in at 1,104.5 pounds.
He also won first place for a jumbo-sized tomato in a category of largest tomato, single bloom.
Watch for a story about Brown as well as other local State Fair coverage in the Saturday, Sept. 11, Star News.
