by Jim Boyle
Editor
The sign on the corner of the former Kemper Drug at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue has been taken down, but it didn’t go far.
A Zimmerman resident with a strong interest in history and collecting antiques has bought it with the idea of restoring it and erecting it on the corner of his property so people will be able to see it again.
Patrick Anderson, a native of Coon Rapids who moved out this way about two years ago, has had his eye on the sign for about a decade. He noticed it on trips to visit his brother, a postman who lives in Elk River.
“About 10 years ago I started collecting old memorabilia like historic gas station signs,” he said. “I really like history, and more than anything I like to save history.”
Anderson, 31, took the sign down on Friday, April 7 with the help of his father, Steve Anderson, and a crane operator with Northland Crane Service. It took about an hour to get the corner sign down. The double bullnose sign is made to be seen from all sides.
“I didn’t want it to leave,” Patrick Anderson said, noting people from all over the country might have an interest in the sign but mostly to sell it and make money.
“I think it’s a cool sign and a unique sign,” he said. “Just by looking at it, you have a connection to it and a lot of people have a connection to it. I know a lot of people from the East Coast will come in or the American Pickers will come to an area and buy it and then resell it. I’m not about that. I like to collect.
“I’m OK with people buying things, but I’m a true collector. I might sell one or two things, but if it’s a local piece like this, it will stay in my collection forever.”
Anderson, who works for Brushmasters and does windows, siding and woodworking, said his plan is to make a bracket or find a similar one to hold the sign and to redo the neon before putting it up and timing it with the street light times where he lives.
“Once I get it done, people will be able to see it,” he said. “I paid a lot for it. I gave (Deborah Leedahl) fair value. I didn’t want to be that person that offered very little. I gave her a very good deal. I made sure she did well on it. I won’t be able to resell it and make money off it, and I am OK with that. There’s no way I am selling.”
The father-son Anderson duo learned from the crane operator that the sign weighs more than 600 pounds.
It’s made with porcelain for its sturdiness and ease of cleaning.
“The neon is very special, because it is an older neon,” Anderson said. “This sign was built in the 1930s or 1940s. I contacted a neon manufacturer in St. James. It’s someone who has done a neon sign for a buddy of mine. He does a very good job.”
When Anderson realized there was porcelain wrapped around the entire can, he wasn’t so surprised how heavy it was.
“The porcelain was readily available prior to WWII,” Anderson said.
Taking it down turned out to be easier than the Anderson men thought it would be.
“I thought it was welded to the bracket, but it was not,” Patrick said. “The only thing holding it up was two of the four tension wires. And they didn’t have that much tension. I’m surprised that the sign didn’t blow down over the last 60 years. Once we had the tension wires cut, if we didn’t have it connected to a crane, it would have fallen down.”
The next steps will be to clean rust off of the sign, give it a bath and then truck it to St. James in a few months to have the neon tubing redone.
The collector expects the refurbishing project will take about a year once it’s done and ready for review.
Anderson also has a Red Owl store sign in his collection.
Someday, the collector hopes to buy a bigger property and turn his collection into more of a museum.
“I’m only 30 and that will take some time,” he said.
Meanwhile, if anybody has stuff connected to a store in Elk River that they would be willing to part with, he might be interested.
