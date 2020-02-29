Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26 kicked off the season of Lent for many local Christians, who have been encouraged to spend time in reflection with the knowledge they began as dust and will return to dust.
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
For many Christian denominations, Wednesday marked the beginning of an important religious season: Lent.
Lent lasts for about 40 days. The length of the season is meant to mirror how long Jesus Christ fasted in the desert after being baptized by John the Baptist. According to the Bible, Jesus was tempted by Satan three different ways during this time, but refused each temptation.
The Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday and runs through Maundy Thursday (which commemorates the Last Supper), Good Friday (which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus) and Easter Sunday (which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus).
“We are reliving what Christ went through in his life here on Earth,” said Father Rob Cavanna, who presides over the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Elk River.
On Ash Wednesday, many Christians attend a church service where the priest or pastor will mark ashes on their forehead in the form of a cross. At the same time, the priest or pastor tells them to “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
“We’re marked with ashes in a public way to acknowledge that we are sinners and in need of repentance,” said Father Mark Innocenti, who presides over the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River. “Ashes are put on us in the form of a cross because we find our salvation and our remedy in Jesus and his cross. … We see in those ashes our mortality, or repentance, but also our salvation in the cross, which is the cross of Jesus that gives life.”
Central Lutheran Church Pastor Ryan Braley said sin could be defined as how a person disturbs peace in the world around them.
“The weight of sin is real — we all sin,” Braley said. “Yeah, I’ve had a hand in the disruption of peace in the world around me. The world wants to tell you, ‘Oh, it’s not a big deal.’ People need to repent and need to go make things right. Things like Ash Wednesday provide a space to do that.”
Ash Wednesday is also an opportunity to connect the spiritual world with the physical body, Braley said.
“After the Enlightenment, people began to feel less of a need for religion or need for God,” Braley said. “When you flatten the world like that, people begin to act like, ‘Oh, is this really all there is?’ What I’ve found for most people is this doesn’t satisfy them at all, and they have these longings they can’t explain. … Ash Wednesday, the idea of repentance and forgiveness mixed with somebody rubbing ashes on your forehead telling you you’re going to die — that locates people in this divine world.”
Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, during which many Christians will give up something or commit to do more of something in order to align with the fasting of Jesus in the desert. Common examples include commitments to pray more, read the Bible more, stop smoking, give up desserts, or not watch TV.
“We all have a will that we know is weak sometimes,” Innocenti said. “We want to be able to say yes to God and no to temptation, no to the things that are not good in our life. When we give something up and ask God to help us, we come in contact with that willpower. The power of our will is strengthened to say yes when we mean yes and no when we mean no and not letting ourselves give in to what we shouldn’t.”
Cavanna said people can fast from immaterial things as well, such as gossiping, spreading rumors, being unkind, and being proud or deceitful.
“Jesus told us we are to love one another and we are to forgive our enemies,” Cavanna said. “Love is a way of life for a Christian. As difficult as that is and as challenging, the way of love is the way we should be living.”
On the whole, Lent allows Christians to pray and to think introspectively, Cavanna said.
“I think it’s a time for contemplation and meditation, even in this busy world of ours,” he said. “For many people, it’s a very open and cathartic process. They find it healing, refreshing and renewing. … I think it’s a season in which anybody really can participate and make it part of their daily living.”
