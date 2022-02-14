Scott Jensen topped the Republican field for governor at precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Minnesota — and in Elk River, too.
The physician and former state senator received 68 votes at House District 30A precinct caucuses in Elk River and Big Lake.
Across the state Jensen took 38% of the vote or 6,816 votes. Paul Gazelka was the next closest with 14% or 2,435 votes.
Neil Shah, Kendall Qualls and Mike Murphy finished with 1,970 to 2,162 votes, or between 11% and 12%. Michelle Benson took 7% of the vote or 1,265 votes. Another 7% were undecided.
Voters in Elk River, Big Lake, Big Lake Township and Precinct 3 of Otsego saw Gazelka and Shah tied for second place with 28 votes each. Qualls had 25 votes, Murphy had 18 and Benson had 13. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rick Stanek, who entered the race on caucus day, garnered three votes.
There were more than 100 precinct caucus-goers at Elk River High School who cast votes in the straw poll. They also took care of other business, including the selection of delegates and creation of resolutions.
“I was very pleased with the turnout, and I was happy that it was a variety of issues that brought people out,” said Andrew Hulse, who helped organize the GOP caucuses at ERHS. “Everything from parents’ rights in schools, to vaccine mandates to concern over abuse of executive powers. So I thought it was one of the most productive caucuses we’ve seen in a long time.”
Democrats held most of their caucuses in remote fashion in Minnesota and didn’t conduct a straw poll as they are putting support behind Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid.
Local DFLers in House District 30A held a contactless process. DFL Senate District 30 caucuses had 42 people participating, and approximately 55 resolutions were submitted, according to Marty Lemke, who helped facilitate the contactless caucus.
