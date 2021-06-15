Community Aid Elk River, a food shelf that the serves the Elk River area, has started a Kids Weekend CAER Package program to support families with school-age children throughout the summer months.
Households with kindergarten through 12th grade youth can pick up a Kids Weekend CAER Package 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday or 10 a.m. to noon Friday. No appointment is necessary.
“CAER is trying to reach families that are struggling to feed their growing children,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “We offer every household the option to pick up food every week, but there may be some families that just need an extra boost to feed the kids over the weekend. CAER is hoping to fill that gap.”
Statewide, 1 in 6 children do not know where their next meal will come from, according to a local food bank. As families in the community continue to feel the economic impacts from COVID-19, the Kids Weekend CAER Package addresses weekend food insecurity in households with school-age children.
Each package provides food for two children and includes kid-friendly breakfast and lunch items for the weekend. The program continues through the summer months.
The Kids Weekend CAER Package is in addition to the regular food distribution available weekly for all people seeking assistance. All food programs at CAER Food Shelf are free of charge to participants.
For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020. CAER food shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)(3) organization.
