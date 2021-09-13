Local ribbon winners at the Minnesota State Fair, in selected categories.
Creative Activities- Baked Products
Quick bread: Banana bread, no additions
Nadia Drokina,Otsego, 1st
Cookies and bars: Light, drop
Michelle Carlson, Zimmerman, 4th
Cookies and bars: Light, ball type, flattened before baking
Michelle Carlson, Zimmerman, 2nd
Cookies and bars: Dark, ball type, flattened before baking
Nadia Drokina,Otsego, 4th
Cookies and bars: Decorated cookies - Presidential
Casey Mularie, Elk River, 3rd
Michele Lawrence, Elk River, 4th
Creative Activities-Canning
Fruits: Fruit, unsweetened
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Fruits: Syrup-packed fruit
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 5th
Fruits: Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Jellies: Grape
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Jellies: Pepper (small pieces permitted)
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Jellies: Pepper Combination of fresh fruits, at least 2
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Pickles: Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Tomatoes
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Tomato juice
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Creative Activities-Handcrafts
Wood Construction: Other furniture, large piece
William Hillyard, Ramsey, 1st
Weaving, Knotting, Felting, and Caning: Plaiting technique (kumihimo, fingerweaving)
Mary Kubasak, Zimmerman, 1st
Decorative Crafts: Wall hanging on fabric or paper, original design
Nadia Drokina, Otsego, 2nd
Soft Toys: Toy animal, other than bear (group set of 3 to 5), soft, stuffed, made of yarn or fabric
Amy Tanner Elk River, 2nd
Soft Toys: Toy animal or figure, made by exhibitor of yarn, under 15 in.
Amy Tanner Elk River, 1st
Creative Activities-Needlecraft
Canvas Work (needlepoint): Original design, canvas article, 80 sq. in. and over
Becky Hillesheim, Rogers, 1st
Counted Cross Stitch: Cross stitch picture with beading, buttons, framed
Alice Meeks, Ramsey, 3rd
Crocheted Articles: Lap robe, 1444 sq. in. - 2699 sq. in., one piece and one or more colors
Corinne Otoole, Otsego, 3rd
Crocheted Articles: Afghan, one piece, made with one or more textured or Fisherman crochet stitches
(popcorn, bobble, cable)
Corinne Otoole, Otsego, 4th
Hand Knitted Articles: Shawl or stole, heavy weight yarn, 16 in. or more in width
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 2nd
Hand Knitted Articles: Scarf, medium weight yarn, less than 16 in. wide
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 5th
Hand Knitted Articles: Cap or hat, plain
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 3rd
Vegetable & Potato
Giant Pumpkin Contest: adult entry
Chris Brown, Nowthen, 1st, pumpkin weight of 1,104.5 pounds
Largest tomato, single bloom
Chris Brown, Nowthen, 1st
Honey & Bee Culture
Liquid (Extracted) Honey: White honey
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 4th
Liquid (Extracted) Honey: 12 oz. plastic squeeze bear containers
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st
Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, natural flavor
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd
Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, fruit flavored
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd
Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd
Chunk Honey
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 2nd
Comb Section Honey: Square comb sections
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 2nd
Extracting Frame: Extracting frame, 9 1/8 inches deep
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st
Natural Beeswax Block: Light natural beeswax block
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 4th
Natural Beeswax Block: Dark natural beeswax block
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd
Sweepstakes, Honey & Apiary Products
Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st
Beeswax Carvings & Castings: Exhibit of molded beeswax art forms
Rita Davis, Zimmerman, 2nd
Creative Bee Artwork & Photography: Photograph of honey bee(s)
Johanna Allen, Dayton, 4th
Bee Art: Photograph of honey bee(s) or beekeeping
Alexis Allen, Dayton Elementary, Dayton, 2nd
Crop Art & Scarecrow
Crop Art: Artistic, dyed or painted, amateur
Julie Blaha, Ramsey, 6th
Crop Art: Special occasion, amateur
Julie Blaha, Ramsey, 3rd
Fruit & Wine
Apples, State Fair
Ryland Craig, Elk River, 2nd
Apples, any other variety
Howard Hommes, Elk River, 1st
Fine Arts
Prints
Paula Decker Benfer, Elk River, honorable mention for “Truck Bed Lunch” (collagraph).
Education-Individual Exhibits-K thru 3
Grade 1: Drawing - crayon
Brody Roderick, Hassan Elementary, 4th
Grade 1: Dioramas - anything depicting a scene
Aurora Mincks, Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, Otsego, 3rd
Education-Individual Exhibits-10 thru 12
Grade 10: Needlework projects - crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, stitchery
Madeline Adams, home school, Nowthen, 2nd
Grade 11: Drawing - oil crayons (Craypas)
Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 1st and 2nd
Grade 11: Drawing - charcoal
Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 3rd
Grade 11: Drawing - mixed media
Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 4th
Rabbits
Angora, French, colored, senior buck
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st
Angora, French, colored, senior doe
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st
Jersey Wooly, Agouti, senior doe
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 8th
Jersey Wooly, Broken, senior doe
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st and 2nd
Jersey Wooly, Self, senior buck
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st and 2nd
Fur Class, Angora Wool, Colored
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 2nd and 3rd
Fur Class, Angora Wool, White
Dale Ziner, Elk River, 2nd and 3rd
Dairy goats
Alpine Junior Kid, April 1-Aug 1, 2021
Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 1st
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 5th
Alpine Doe, under 2 years, Sept 4, 2019 & later
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd
Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 6th
Alpine Doe, 2-3 years, Sept 4, 2018-Sept 3, 2019
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 7th
Alpine Doe, 3-4 years, Sept 4, 2017-Sept 3, 2018
Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 5th
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 12th
Alpine Doe, 5 years & over, Sept 3, 2016 & earlier
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 1st and 5th
Alpine Senior Grand Champion & Reserve
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 2nd
Alpine Mother/Daughter
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 2nd
Alpine Breeder’s Trio
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd
Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 6th
Alpine Dairy Herd
Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd
Beef cattle
Shorthorn March Early Spring Heifer Calf, Mar 2021
Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 7th and 8th
Shorthorn Early Spring Bull Calf, Mar-Apr 2021
Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 7th
Shorthorn Senior Bull Calf, Sept-Oct 2020
Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 1st
Shorthorn Senior Bull Calf Champion & Reserve
Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 2nd
Stock dogs
Stock Dogs Rookie
Venus, Jessica Sabraski, Dayton, 1st
Stock Dogs Pro Ranch
Pi, Lori Scott, Rogers, 3rd
Libby, Lori Scott, Rogers, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.