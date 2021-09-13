Local ribbon winners at the Minnesota State Fair, in selected categories.

Creative Activities- Baked Products

Quick bread: Banana bread, no additions

Nadia Drokina,Otsego, 1st

Cookies and bars: Light, drop

Michelle Carlson, Zimmerman, 4th

Cookies and bars: Light, ball type, flattened before baking

Michelle Carlson, Zimmerman, 2nd

Cookies and bars: Dark, ball type, flattened before baking

Nadia Drokina,Otsego, 4th

Cookies and bars: Decorated cookies - Presidential

Casey Mularie, Elk River, 3rd

Michele Lawrence, Elk River, 4th

Creative Activities-Canning

Fruits: Fruit, unsweetened

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st

Fruits: Syrup-packed fruit

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 5th

Fruits: Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st

Jellies: Grape

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st

Jellies: Pepper (small pieces permitted)

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th

Jellies: Pepper Combination of fresh fruits, at least 2

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th

Pickles: Not otherwise specified, single vegetable or mixed vegetables

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th

Tomatoes

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st

Tomato juice

Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st

Creative Activities-Handcrafts

Wood Construction: Other furniture, large piece

William Hillyard, Ramsey, 1st

Weaving, Knotting, Felting, and Caning: Plaiting technique (kumihimo, fingerweaving)

Mary Kubasak, Zimmerman, 1st

Decorative Crafts: Wall hanging on fabric or paper, original design

Nadia Drokina, Otsego, 2nd

Soft Toys: Toy animal, other than bear (group set of 3 to 5), soft, stuffed, made of yarn or fabric

Amy Tanner Elk River, 2nd

Soft Toys: Toy animal or figure, made by exhibitor of yarn, under 15 in.

Amy Tanner Elk River, 1st

Creative Activities-Needlecraft

Canvas Work (needlepoint): Original design, canvas article, 80 sq. in. and over

Becky Hillesheim, Rogers, 1st

Counted Cross Stitch: Cross stitch picture with beading, buttons, framed

Alice Meeks, Ramsey, 3rd

Crocheted Articles: Lap robe, 1444 sq. in. - 2699 sq. in., one piece and one or more colors

Corinne Otoole, Otsego, 3rd

Crocheted Articles: Afghan, one piece, made with one or more textured or Fisherman crochet stitches

(popcorn, bobble, cable)

Corinne Otoole, Otsego, 4th

Hand Knitted Articles: Shawl or stole, heavy weight yarn, 16 in. or more in width

Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 2nd

Hand Knitted Articles: Scarf, medium weight yarn, less than 16 in. wide

Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 5th

Hand Knitted Articles: Cap or hat, plain

Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 3rd

Vegetable & Potato

Giant Pumpkin Contest: adult entry

Chris Brown, Nowthen, 1st, pumpkin weight of 1,104.5 pounds

Largest tomato, single bloom

Chris Brown, Nowthen, 1st

Honey & Bee Culture

Liquid (Extracted) Honey: White honey

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 4th

Liquid (Extracted) Honey: 12 oz. plastic squeeze bear containers

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st

Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, natural flavor

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd

Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, fruit flavored

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd

Granulated (Creamed) Honey: Creamed honey, cinnamon flavored

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd

Chunk Honey

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 2nd

Comb Section Honey: Square comb sections

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 2nd

Extracting Frame: Extracting frame, 9 1/8 inches deep

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st

Natural Beeswax Block: Light natural beeswax block

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 4th

Natural Beeswax Block: Dark natural beeswax block

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 3rd

Sweepstakes, Honey & Apiary Products

Craig Fourre, Dayton, 1st

Beeswax Carvings & Castings: Exhibit of molded beeswax art forms

Rita Davis, Zimmerman, 2nd

Creative Bee Artwork & Photography: Photograph of honey bee(s)

Johanna Allen, Dayton, 4th

Bee Art: Photograph of honey bee(s) or beekeeping

Alexis Allen, Dayton Elementary, Dayton, 2nd

Crop Art & Scarecrow

Crop Art: Artistic, dyed or painted, amateur

Julie Blaha, Ramsey, 6th

Crop Art: Special occasion, amateur

Julie Blaha, Ramsey, 3rd

Fruit & Wine

Apples, State Fair

Ryland Craig, Elk River, 2nd

Apples, any other variety

Howard Hommes, Elk River, 1st

Fine Arts

Prints

Paula Decker Benfer, Elk River, honorable mention for “Truck Bed Lunch” (collagraph).

Education-Individual Exhibits-K thru 3

Grade 1: Drawing - crayon

Brody Roderick, Hassan Elementary, 4th

Grade 1: Dioramas - anything depicting a scene

Aurora Mincks, Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, Otsego, 3rd

Education-Individual Exhibits-10 thru 12

Grade 10: Needlework projects - crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, stitchery

Madeline Adams, home school, Nowthen, 2nd

Grade 11: Drawing - oil crayons (Craypas)

Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 1st and 2nd

Grade 11: Drawing - charcoal

Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 3rd

Grade 11: Drawing - mixed media

Ella Ovall, Elk River High School, Elk River, 4th

Rabbits

Angora, French, colored, senior buck

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st

Angora, French, colored, senior doe

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st

Jersey Wooly, Agouti, senior doe

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 8th

Jersey Wooly, Broken, senior doe

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st and 2nd

Jersey Wooly, Self, senior buck

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 1st and 2nd

Fur Class, Angora Wool, Colored

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 2nd and 3rd

Fur Class, Angora Wool, White

Dale Ziner, Elk River, 2nd and 3rd

Dairy goats

Alpine Junior Kid, April 1-Aug 1, 2021

Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 1st

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 5th

Alpine Doe, under 2 years, Sept 4, 2019 & later

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd

Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 6th

Alpine Doe, 2-3 years, Sept 4, 2018-Sept 3, 2019

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 7th

Alpine Doe, 3-4 years, Sept 4, 2017-Sept 3, 2018

Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 5th

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 12th

Alpine Doe, 5 years & over, Sept 3, 2016 & earlier

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 1st and 5th

Alpine Senior Grand Champion & Reserve

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 2nd

Alpine Mother/Daughter

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 2nd

Alpine Breeder’s Trio

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd

Louise Van Bergen, Rogers, 6th

Alpine Dairy Herd

Cristine Nielsen, Rogers, 3rd

Beef cattle

Shorthorn March Early Spring Heifer Calf, Mar 2021

Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 7th and 8th

Shorthorn Early Spring Bull Calf, Mar-Apr 2021

Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 7th

Shorthorn Senior Bull Calf, Sept-Oct 2020

Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 1st

Shorthorn Senior Bull Calf Champion & Reserve

Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 2nd

Stock dogs

Stock Dogs Rookie

Venus, Jessica Sabraski, Dayton, 1st

Stock Dogs Pro Ranch

Pi, Lori Scott, Rogers, 3rd

Libby, Lori Scott, Rogers, 4th

