Three local artists have their work on display in the 2020 Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota. They are:
•Linda Croteau, Elk River, for her oil painting, “Marshmallow Glow.”
•Donn Granros, Elk River, for an oil on panel, “Northern river water flow and ice.”
•John M. Lageson, Rogers, for digital photography, “My Bleeding Heart Adorned By a Ray of Evening Sunshine.”
They are three of more than 340 artists selected through an online juried competition to be part of the exhibition, which has both sold-out, in-person gallery showings in the Fine Arts Center on the state fairgrounds and a virtual catalog and tour of the gallery.
To view the virtual catalog, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4mxqxee.
For the video recording tour, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3o62utz.
