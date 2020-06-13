by Jim Boyle
Editor
Amy Cunningham’s plans to be in the Uptown Art Fair this summer were dashed by COVID-19, but it turns out she was still needed in the neighborhoods in and around Hennepin and Lyndale avenues for a much higher calling.
The boarded up windows all along those two roads and Lake Street in Uptown were turned into canvases for artists to help breathe life and hope into a city often tormented by violence and hatred.
Cunningham and other art teachers from the Elk River Area School District have been among the painters turning drab into beautiful and concern into optimism at 3028 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, the site of Magers and Quinn Booksellers.
The Princeton woman who teaches at Westwood Elementary School has, like many, watched the television news of late trying to make sense of what’s happening and — more importantly — what can be done to help.
“I was so sad for the people, especially the kids,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t want those kids to feel like they were growing up in a war zone of hatred. There are people who care for them from all over the state.”
Cunningham’s contingent included art teachers, social workers and general education teachers who work with students in Elk River, Zimmerman, Otsego and Rogers.
Cunningham was invited to paint by the Uptown Art Council and given quite a bit of real estate, so she brought two small armies and enlisted the help of passersby once they set up shop in Minneapolis.
“Amy is a big thinker, a skilled artist, and a creative soul,” said Nichole Hahn, a fellow art teacher from District 728. “She was an amazing hostess.”
Hahn says she engaged every community member walking by and welcomed them to join in the process of creating art.
“She provoked conversations and stories from the community members and we all heard the perspectives of the people who live in Minneapolis,” Hahn said. “She allowed her initial design to be altered and develop with every hand that became involved.”
Cunningham, who grew up in Fridley and took the MTC bus to Minneapolis as a teenager, said it broke her heart to watch businesses and the community destroyed by fire and looting.
“It’s important for people to see it’s not scary down here and also see people being kind to one another,” Cunningham said.
The finished mural includes Zentangles, considered to be a calming form of art. The painting was also designed to complement a portrait of George Floyd that Magers and Quinn hung next to its front door. One woman who contributed could not speak English, “but she could still do art,” Cunningham said.
Hahn said the finished product represents more than just a fresh coat of paint on the Magers and Quinn Booksellers storefront.
“It’s a deeper understanding of the community of Minneapolis, Minnesota,” she said.
The artists and educators also broke bread with community members when the owners of Amazing Thailand presented them with bags of Thai food on one of the days. The other day free food was provided from Thomas’ Country Kitchen.
The conversations didn’t stop there. The group was also invited to come back on June 11 for lunch at one of the other Uptown restaurants.
While the art will be temporary, as it will be torn down when boarded up storefronts can be unwrapped, there is already talk of curating some of the art.
Artists will be asked to lead that effort, but more healing and recovery will be done first.
Cunningham believes she has the makings of a lesson plan or two for the next school year.
“I want to show my students if you have an urge to help in some way, you can find a way to be helpful,” she said. “For me, I know art can help with healing.”
